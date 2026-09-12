Apple addresses iPhone Duo leaks and privacy

Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, commented on the privacy and data leaks surrounding the company's first foldable smartphone project, the iPhone Duo. According to Ixbt.com, the company's leadership admitted regret over certain leaks but emphasized that competitors were unable to fully replicate the core technologies. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

According to Greg Joswiak, online leaks allowed competitors to anticipate that Apple was working on foldable devices. Specifically, it was noted that the device's 1:1.4 screen aspect ratio was not kept secret, leading to various 'coincidences' within the supply chain.

Technological superiority and hidden developments

Although information regarding the screen ratio was leaked in advance, Apple engineers managed to keep the most important secret: the nanotextured foldable display. The company explained that while the external appearance of foldable screens is easy to copy, the special nanotexture technology solves issues related to creases.

This solution is aimed at eliminating unpleasant tactile sensations and is the result of many years of research and development. This specific aspect sharply distinguishes the iPhone Duo from other foldable phones on the market, and competitors have been unable to fully replicate this technology.

Security measures and competitive environment

To prevent future information leaks, Apple used a special internal codename for this project that had no relation to the actual product. Nevertheless, the partial leakage of information further increased market competition and interest.

As a reminder, following the iPhone Duo launch, not only the device's construction but also its software opening animation drew significant attention. One Reddit user even attempted to develop a custom app for the Galaxy Z Fold8 to implement a similar folding animation. In turn, Samsung's unique commentary following the Apple presentation sparked heated discussions in the tech world.