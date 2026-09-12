Momax Q.Pass X: Ultra-thin magnetic power bank for iPhone 18 Pro

·3·Technology
Momax Q.Pass X: Ultra-thin magnetic power bank for iPhone 18 Pro

Momax, a leader in the accessories market, has introduced a new magnetic portable charger: the Q.Pass X. According to ixbt.com, this gadget is notable for fully complying with upcoming Chinese national standards and offering unique technical capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new external battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and was launched at a price of 298 yuan. One of the key design features is that it is color-matched to the special red shade of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro, providing a unique aesthetic harmony for fans of the brand.

Technical specifications and compact design

The device is only 8.3 mm thick and weighs approximately 125 g. Its lightweight and slim housing makes it very convenient for daily use, especially when carried together with a smartphone.

To ensure a secure attachment to the smartphone, 18 powerful N52 neodymium-iron-boron magnets are integrated into the casing. This prevents the battery from slipping or disconnecting during the charging process.

Smart features and charging capabilities

The gadget is equipped with a USB-C port, supporting wired charging up to 20 W and an input power of 18 W. It also features wireless charging with a maximum output of 15 W, which is capped at 7.5 W for iPhone devices.

One of the most advanced aspects of the device is its ability to connect to the dedicated Recharge Hub app. Users can monitor all critical operating parameters in real-time, such as remaining battery capacity, temperature, charge/discharge cycles, port power, voltage, and current.

MomaxQ.Pass XPowerbankiPhone 18 ProTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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