Transistors of the future: scientists have created an ultra-thin layer of atomic thickness

According to Ixbt.com, researchers in Taiwan have achieved a significant breakthrough in modern microelectronics by developing an ultra-thin buffer layer capable of solving one of the main problems of transistors based on two-dimensional semiconductors. The aluminum oxide layer, only 0.42 nm thick, consists of just a few atoms, allowing the insulator to be placed as close as possible to the conductive channel. This technology could be an important step toward creating atomic-scale microchips in the future. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It is known that as shrinking traditional silicon-based elements becomes increasingly difficult, two-dimensional semiconductors like molybdenum disulfide (MoS₂), which are one atom thick, are being considered as a new alternative. In a standard transistor, the gate controls the movement of electrons along the semiconductor channel, and a dielectric, which is an electrical insulator, is placed between them. The thinner this layer, the better the gate controls the current.

The main problem in two-dimensional electronics

However, a unique feature of the MoS₂ material is that there are almost no free chemical bonds on its surface. Therefore, traditional dielectrics face difficulties in forming a thin and uniform coating on it. As a result, microscopic defects occur, through which current begins to leak.

Furthermore, disturbances at the interface of the two materials hinder electron movement and significantly degrade the overall characteristics of the transistor. Scientists have managed to solve this complex problem with a unique atomic-level "primer."

New technology and its capabilities

Initially, the researchers applied an aluminum layer about 0.3 nm thick to the surface of the MoS₂, and then carefully oxidized it. The result was a solid aluminum oxide layer 0.42 nm thick. Through this, the scientists managed to achieve three contradictory tasks simultaneously.

First, the main dielectric forms more evenly on top without holes. Second, the buffer layer reliably protects the semiconductor channel from electrical defects. The experimental structure obtained during the tests showed good efficiency while keeping current leakage at a low level.

Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go before mass production. The technology requires transferring MoS₂ layers and processing them under ultra-high vacuum conditions. Experts believe that as transistors approach atomic dimensions, besides finding the materials themselves, controlling the boundaries between them at the level of individual atoms becomes crucial.