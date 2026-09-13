Washington has launched unprecedentedly active and unexpected diplomatic efforts to resolve the global crisis surrounding Ukraine. Jared Kushner, the U.S. President's son-in-law and former adviser, accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff, described their diplomatic trips to Moscow and Kyiv as "extremely successful." Speaking at an influential forum in Kyiv, Kushner stated that during these visits, the real positions of both sides were thoroughly studied, and Washington now has a clear vision not only for halting the war, but also for ensuring long-term and stable peace in the region.

The most sensational aspect is that U.S. President Donald Trump has personally ordered the development of a specific action package to achieve peace, and a trilateral negotiating table may soon be restored. Moscow has indicated that it does not rule out such a dialogue, but the most difficult obstacle remains the territorial issue. So, what new ideas did Kushner put forward in Kyiv and Moscow, which country is being chosen as the main venue for negotiations, and at what points must the parties compromise to put an end to the war?

"We now clearly know what the next steps will be": Kushner's statement

Speaking at the forum in Kyiv, Jared Kushner revealed the important results of his trip to the "Yevropeyskaya Pravda" ("EP") publication:

"The trip was very successful": "I would say these visits were very successful. I think we now have a clear understanding of what the next steps should be," the U.S. representative said;

Formula for sustainable peace: Kushner noted that the U.S. has formed a solid vision of what can lead not just to a temporary halt to the conflict, but to "long-term and sustainable peace";

Information obtained from both sides: Primary and relevant information received from the leadership of Russia and Ukraine served as an impetus for the birth of new constructive ideas.

Trump's directive and the approaching trilateral meeting

The White House is choosing an active tactical approach in resolving the conflict:

Trump's special action package: Donald Trump has ordered the preparation of a special action plan aimed at achieving peace based on the results of the Kyiv and Moscow negotiations;

Return to the trilateral format: In Kushner's opinion, the most effective step in the near future could be the organization of a direct trilateral meeting between the US, Russia, and Ukraine;

Responsibility for mediation: "Washington's task is to work with both sides, strengthen mutual trust, seek points of convergence, and create an opportunity to reach an agreement," Kushner emphasized.

The obstacle of territorial disputes and the negotiation venue: The UAE option

The most complex geopolitical obstacles lie ahead of major diplomatic negotiations:

The territorial issue is the most tangled knot: Jared Kushner openly admitted that the territorial issue remains the most complex and difficult dispute in the consultations on Ukraine;

The Kremlin's cautious response: Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov did not rule out trilateral dialogue, but responded: "It is still too early to talk about the location and exact timing of negotiations";

Is Abu Dhabi a priority platform?: Aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov disclosed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could be a priority negotiation venue for future peace meetings.

This sensational diplomatic mission by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Moscow and Kyiv is becoming the most serious signal toward opening the doors to compromise and elevating the stalled peace negotiations to a new stage during the autumn months.

In your opinion, can the new plan promoted by Donald Trump and Jared Kushner bring Moscow and Kyiv to a compromise? Can an agreement that decides the fate of the war be signed at the expected trilateral meeting in the UAE? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this extremely important analysis of world diplomacy with all international policy enthusiasts and your friends!