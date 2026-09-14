«Whoever wins the AI race rules the world!»: Trump rejects slowing down AI

Concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) technologies could threaten human civilization have sparked a fierce clash on the global political stage. US President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson have strongly rejected calls from the industry's biggest billionaires and programmers to temporarily halt progress. According to the influential The Washington Post, the Washington administration cannot artificially slow down AI development despite the risk of human catastrophe, because doing so would mean losing the opportunity to China in this geopolitical race.

At a time when AI industry leaders such as OpenAI head Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and xAI founder Elon Musk are warning that new-generation models could spiral out of control, the White House has dismissed such statements as "manipulation by negative forces." So why is Washington prioritizing the stock market and economic dominance over the lives of millions, what risks is Congress taking by opposing AI restrictions, and where will the technological clash between the US and China lead the future of the world?

«Whoever wins in AI wins everywhere»: Trump's harsh statement

Donald Trump revealed the strategic goal of the White House during a conversation with journalists at the Irish Open golf tournament:

The demand to stay ahead of China: «We are ahead of China in the field of artificial intelligence, we are the most technologically developed country in the world. To be honest, I want it to stay that way,» the US President said;

The formula for absolute victory: Trump summed up the end of the technological struggle in one sentence: «Whoever wins the artificial intelligence race wins in all areas overall»;

Stock market and economic stake: The President has tied a large part of his economic policy precisely to AI achievements, as this technological explosion is setting historical records on US stock exchanges.

Musk, Altman, and Amodei's warning: Why are the giants afraid?

Three major founders of the industry had urged the government to exercise caution:

The trio alliance: Elon Musk (xAI), Sam Altman (OpenAI), and Dario Amodei (Anthropic) stated that the rate at which artificial intelligence models are surpassing human intellect is very dangerous and put forward a proposal to slow down development;

«Humanity could perish»: Scientists and programmers are concerned that if supercomputers and autonomous AI get out of control, it could bring an end to human existence;

Trump's objection: The President called these concerns unfounded claims by "negative forces": «There are too many negative forces raising this issue. They are talking about things that will never happen».

Mike Johnson and congressional concern: «Losing to China is a danger to every American»

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives also spoke out resolutely against technological restrictions:

Resistance to hasty laws: «If Congress holds an emergency meeting now and starts regulating (restricting) AI, we will lose to China in this race. And that means a real danger for every American,» Johnson warned;

Corporate responsibility: The speaker emphasized that ensuring safety should not come through strict government control, but should be the responsibility assumed by the IT companies creating the programs;

Hesitation in society: Public polls show that Americans are increasingly worried about the rapid development of AI, and politicians are turning this topic into a pre-election tool.

The Washington leadership's refusal to restrict artificial intelligence means that the technological struggle between the US and China has entered a new and even more dangerous phase.

Do you think that the unrestrained, rapid development of artificial intelligence could genuinely pose a catastrophic threat to humanity in the future, or is Trump right that nations should not stop for even a second in the global race? Which side will prevail in the US-China AI debate? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the technological confrontation that concerns the fate of the entire world with all your loved ones and IT enthusiasts!