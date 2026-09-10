Representatives of Uzbekistan's defense sector have once again demonstrated their skills at a prestigious international competition held in South Korea. At the 3rd International Sniper Competition hosted by the city of Gwangju, the team of the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan left all competitors behind and took first place.

Notably, this result is no coincidence. Uzbek snipers had also won the championship in this competition in 2025. Thus, the national team successfully defended its first-place finish at the competition in South Korea, securing victory for the second consecutive time.

8 countries, 28 teams, and one champion

The 3rd International Sniper Competition organized in the city of Gwangju was attended by 28 teams from 8 countries.

This shows that the victory of the Uzbek team was not achieved in a low-competition environment, but rather in an international contest featuring strong representatives from multiple countries.

Throughout the competition, participants were required to demonstrate high precision, rapid decision-making, and stable performance under intense pressure.

The final result showed that Uzbekistan's representatives outperformed their rivals in these aspects.

Uzbekistan took first place with 678.4 points

According to the final results of the competition, the team of the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan scored 678.4 points and took the honorable first place.

The second place was taken by the team of Vietnam, and the third place went to the representatives of Turkey.

Place Country Result 1st place Uzbekistan 678.4 points 2nd place Vietnam — 3rd place Turkey —

Thus, the Uzbekistan team took the highest step of the podium.

This is Uzbekistan's second consecutive championship

One of the most notable aspects of the victory is the national team's consistent performance in this competition.

Uzbek snipers had also taken first place in 2025.

And in 2026, the team repeated as champions.

This result shows that Uzbekistan's representatives are not only achieving a one-time success, but are consistently demonstrating a high level of preparation on the international arena.

Uzbek snipers have a strong voice on the international stage

Achieving results in sniper and marksmanship competitions requires more than just hitting the target accurately.

In such contests:

precision;

the ability to maintain focus for a long time;

rapid decision-making;

self-control under pressure;

teamwork;

high-level training

are of vital importance.

From this perspective, the Uzbekistan team taking first place among 28 teams once again demonstrated the potential of the country's representatives in international competitions.

South Korea has once again become a field of victory for Uzbekistan

The competition in Gwangju is turning into a unique tradition for Uzbek snipers.

First place in 2025.

First place again in 2026.

Most importantly, the second championship was also won in a competition with fierce international rivalry.

Uzbek snipers maintained their championship status in South Korea.

This victory became another important outcome demonstrating the professional training, discipline, and competitiveness of representatives of the country's defense system in international competitions.

Now an interesting question arises: Can the Uzbekistan team continue this championship streak in future competitions as well?