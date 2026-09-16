One UI 9.0 interface released for Samsung Galaxy devices

·4·Technology
One UI 9.0 interface released for Samsung Galaxy devices

According to Ixbt.com, Samsung has officially announced the global rollout of its new One UI 9.0 interface, based on Android 17. Initially debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8, and Z Flip8, this new software is now available for the Galaxy S26 flagship series, including the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The update is currently being released in South Korea and the US markets, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

The updated operating system significantly expands AI capabilities, introducing advanced tools for video processing, translation, document management, personalized recommendations, and security. Specifically, a new feature called My FanCam allows users to select a specific person in a recorded video. The AI then tracks the subject's movement, keeping them centered in the frame automatically and eliminating the need for manual editing.

AI and personal management improvements

The system's Now Brief feature has been transformed into more flexible personal feeds, enriched with editable cards that allow users to customize their daily summaries. The Now Nudge feature analyzes the context of smartphone activities to suggest relevant actions. For example, when a meeting is discussed in a chat, the system suggests opening booking details or saving an address. Additionally, Creative Studio analyzes upcoming events to suggest ideas for thematic cards for dates like a friend's birthday.

The Interpreter text and voice translator has also received several updates. The Thread View mode allows for quick navigation back to previous sentences while maintaining the structure of the translated conversation, while Conversation Mode has become faster. When using compatible Galaxy Buds, latency for translated speech transmission has been reduced. The document scanner now has the ability to correct distortions on book pages and folded paper, as well as remove fingers from frames using the improved Finger Eraser.

Security and protection measures

Security has also been a key focus in One UI 9.0. Security Brief summaries provide alerts via Now Brief regarding potentially dangerous apps, software from unknown sources, and excessive permissions. Privacy Alerts detect suspicious background permission attempts by apps using on-device AI. Furthermore, Samsung is expanding the reach of its Scam Detection feature, which identifies potential fraud calls, to new countries and languages.

SamsungOne UI 9AndroidGalaxy S26Artificial Intelligence
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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