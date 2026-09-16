Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft successfully launched to the ISS from Baikonur

According to Ixbt.com, the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle carrying the Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft successfully lifted off from site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The flight was slightly delayed due to technical issues in the third stage, but after specialists resolved all defects, the planned critical space mission successfully commenced. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

This spacecraft is designed to deliver essential supplies, fuel, and scientific equipment to the International Space Station (ISS). Experts expect the spacecraft to dock with the ISS on schedule, which is crucial for ensuring the continuous operation of the crew on board.

Volume of critical cargo delivered to space

The Progress MS-35 spacecraft, with a total weight of approximately 7.4 tons, carries about 2.4 tons of various cargo for the station's needs. This includes 842 kilograms of fuel to replenish the station for future operations.

Additionally, the spacecraft carries 420 kilograms of drinking water, 50 kilograms of oxygen, and 1,275 kilograms of food and other essential supplies for the cosmonauts. To ensure the daily life and health of the crew, 357 kilograms of sanitary and hygiene equipment, as well as 20 kilograms of medical supplies aimed at preventing the negative effects of weightlessness, are being delivered.

Scientific experiments and future Teledroid technology

A specific portion of the cargo consists of equipment for scientific experiments such as Teledroid , Gazoanalizator-FS, Biopolimer, Virtual, Vampir, Uragan, and Separatsiya. Among them, the Teledroid experiment is of particular interest, focusing on developing anthropomorphic robot technology to assist cosmonauts remotely outside the station.

The spacecraft is delivering a special exoskeleton that serves as the cosmonaut's workstation. Using this device, an operator will be able to control the robot's movements in the future. The robot itself is planned to be sent on one of the subsequent cargo missions, where it will assist humans in performing dangerous or routine extravehicular activities.