Two families reconciled in Beruniy with the help ofMIB officers

In accordance with the court orders of the Beruniy Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases dated August 14 and September 4, 2026, the collection of alimony from their spouses for the support of minor children in their custody was established in favor of N.Ye. and M.A.

These court orders were received into the proceedings of the Beruniy District Department of the Bureau, enforcement proceedings were initiated by the department, and the chairpersons of the mahallas in the area where the claimants reside were notified about this.

The state enforcement officer of the department, together with the mahalla chairperson, conducted explanatory work with the aim of reconciling the divorced families.

As a result, the parties came to the Beruniy District Department of the Bureau on September 15 of this year, stated that they are currently living together, and submitted an application requesting the termination of the enforcement of the court decision on alimony collection.

As a result, the minor children will grow up in a full-fledged family environment.