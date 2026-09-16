500 million euros and an unopened letter: The century-old secret of Inter's attempt to buy Messi revealed

One of the most sensational and unbelievable transfer secrets in the history of world football has finally been revealed. Former president of Milan's "Inter" club and famous billionaire Massimo Moratti admitted that in 2012 he took an unprecedented risk to bring Lionel Messi, Barcelona's living legend, to Italy. In a statement to the prestigious publication «Sport.es», Moratti disclosed that he had offered an astronomical sum, unimaginable for that period — a staggering 500 million euros. The club's leader sent his vice-president to Barcelona on a special flight for the official offer and negotiations.

However, the Argentine genius did not even open the letter containing this official offer and immediately flatly refused without showing any interest in the details. Moratti later recalled that he personally contacted Messi by phone and heard the forward's cold and loyal response: «I appreciate your interest in me, but I want to end my career only at "Barcelona"». So, what part of the 500 million euros offered to Messi in 2012 was the transfer fee and how much was the salary, why couldn't the money interest the Argentine genius, and how would football history have changed if this transfer had taken place?

«An unbelievable risk»: Moratti's 500 million euro offer

Details of the Milan club owner's colossal step:

An unprecedented 500 million: In 2012 — at the peak of Messi's career when he set a world record by scoring 91 goals in a single calendar year — Moratti prepared the largest financial offer in football history;

A special envoy in Barcelona: In order to personally supervise the negotiations and reach an agreement, Inter's vice-president flew directly to the Catalan capital with official documents;

The unopened letter: Leo refused even to get acquainted with the financial terms of the offer, putting an end to it without opening the letter, because he considered himself a player no club could buy and who was not for sale.

«I want to end my career right here»: Messi's personal response

The truths from Massimo Moratti's direct dialogue with Leo:

Personal call: Moratti did not give up after all and managed to establish direct contact with the football star;

Loyalty over money: While showing respect to the Italian official, Messi expressed his firm position: «I appreciate your interest, but I want to finish my entire career only at "Barcelona"»;

Moratti's confession: «I understood the situation, but I tried to interest him with money — and that didn't work at all. Those were his simple and firm words», — the former president recalls with regret.

If Messi had moved to Italy: How would football have changed?

The potential historical impact of this transfer scenario:

Cristiano Ronaldo duel relocation: If Messi had moved to the Serie A giant in 2012, his rivalry with Ronaldo, who headed to Italy a few years later, would have continued right on the Apennine Peninsula instead of Spain;

Inter's new hegemony: The Milan club, which plunged into crisis after Jose Mourinho's departure, could have become an unrivaled force in European football for several more years thanks to the Messi factor;

The shift of the Barcelona era: Left without Messi, the Catalan club might have been deprived of its La Liga titles in subsequent years and the 2015 Champions League triumph.

Lionel Messi's immediate rejection of the half-a-billion-euro offer in 2012 remains a century-old example showing that true football honor and endless loyalty to a club surpass any wealth.

In your opinion, would Lionel Messi's career have been even more brilliant if he had accepted Inter's 500 million euro offer in 2012 and moved to Italy, or did he make the most correct historical decision by staying at Barcelona? How do you assess this decision by Messi, which proved that money cannot always solve everything? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of football history's most sensational behind-the-scenes truth with all football fans and Messi supporters!