The Uzbekistan Cup Round of 16 matches continue to deliver unexpected results, fierce competition, and sensations characteristic of cup tournaments. At this stage of the competition, Pro League representative "Gazalkent" hosted the experienced and renowned "Kokand-1912" team at home, securing a historic 2:1 victory. Although most fans recognized the team from the Fergana Valley as favorites ahead of the match, Zayniddin Tadjiyev's trainees displayed relentless attacking and disciplined football from the opening minutes. While Suhrob Sadirjonov opened the scoring with an early goal as early as the 7th minute, Diyor Tadjiyev scored the second goal in the 75th minute of the second half, consolidating the hosts' advantage.

Kokand's famous legionnaire Silvanus Nimeli scored a consolation goal in the 81st minute, trying to revive the intrigue, but the Gazalkent players defended coolly in the remaining minutes and managed to preserve the score. As a result, FC "Gazalkent" triumphantly secured a ticket to the quarterfinals of the Uzbekistan Cup. So, what tactics did Zayniddin Tadjiyev use against the favorite, why did "Kokand-1912" bid an early farewell to the competition, and how far can the cup's biggest sensation go in the next stage?

"Strikes in the 7th and 75th minutes": Match Chronicle

Key events from the uncompromising match:

7th minute (1:0): "Gazalkent" started the match with sharp attacks, and Suhrob Sadirjonov became the author of the quick goal, shattering the opponent's plans;

75th minute (2:0): Kokand players, having moved forward to restore balance, were punished on a counterattack — Diyor Tadjiyev increased the score difference to two, bringing his team closer to victory;

81st minute (2:1): "Kokand-1912" forward Silvanus Nimeli narrowed the gap, bringing hot drama to the end of the game;

Quarterfinal ticket: Displaying courageous resistance until the referee's final whistle, the hosts snatched a 2:1 victory and became participants in the 1/4 finals.

Forces Thrown into the Cup Battle: Starting Lineups

Players fielded by the coaches of both teams:

"Gazalkent" lineup: Asror Kenjayev (goalkeeper), Ozod Ibodullayev, Hojiakbar Yusufboyev, Adam Prisyajnyuk, Suhrob Sadirjonov, Abdurahmon Abdullayev, Diyor Tadjiyev, Qodirbek Mamasov, Ivan Karshunov, Laziz Mirzayev, Umid Turgunov;

"Kokand-1912" lineup: Rahimjon Davronov (goalkeeper), Asliddin Toshtemirov, Alisher Salimov, Shota Gvazava, Javohir Husanov, Shohrux Gadoyev, Silvanus Nimeli, Zafar Hakimov, G‘ulomhaydar G‘ulomov, Andro Giorgadze, Akbar O‘ktamov;

Character on the pitch: The Pro League participant showed much higher motivation and fighting spirit compared to their opponent, who has a renowned roster rich in legionnaires.

Success of Zayniddin Tadjiyev's trainees and the opponent's defeat

Expert analytical conclusions based on the match results:

Correctly chosen tactics: Zayniddin Tadjiyev excellently established the balance between defense and attack, effectively exploiting the opponent's weak points from set-pieces and counterattacks;

Kokand's lapses: The fact that "Kokand-1912", set with major goals by the management and fans, left the cup as early as the Round of 16 is bound to raise serious questions within the club;

The "dark horse" status in the Cup: Advancing to the quarterfinals, "Gazalkent" has now become the most dangerous and toughest nut to crack for any grand club in the tournament.

This courageous victory by the "Gazalkent" team once again proved that names and statuses in our national football do not always determine the final result, and desire and willpower on the pitch trump everything.

In your opinion, can "Gazalkent" continue this fierce run in the cup matches and reach the semifinals or even the ultimate final? Was the unexpected defeat of the experienced "Kokand-1912" caused by a coach's mistake or the players' complacency? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of this hot sensation of the Uzbekistan Cup with all football fans and friends!