Tax debt recovered from an enterprise

·25·Economy
Tax debt recovered from an enterprise

Enforcement documents related to the recovery of tax debt have been submitted to the proceedings of the Altyaryk district department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

Due to the failure of the debtor LLC "U.L" to fulfill the requirements of the enforcement document, the state enforcement officer applied compulsory enforcement measures in the manner prescribed by law.

As a result of the enforcement actions taken, a total of 204.5 million soums of tax debt was fully recovered from the debtor enterprise.

Thus, the funds that were due to be paid into the state budget were recovered, and the enforcement document was effectively executed.

Altyaryk district department of the Bureau

Compulsory Enforcement BureauU.L LLCtax debtAltyaryk district
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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