Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has highlighted similarities between the club's young talent Max Dowman and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. The experienced Spanish international praised the academy graduate's fearless character and extraordinary talent, predicting great future success for him. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Sky Sports, Mikel Merino shared his thoughts on his teammate and the young player. According to him, despite his young age, Max Dowman is already demonstrating that he can play alongside experienced first-team players. This is generating great interest among fans and experts.

Similar character and fearlessness

In Merino's view, the main aspect connecting Dowman and Yamal is their temperament. Lamine Yamal, who has become one of the brightest stars in world football, began to shine for Barcelona at just 16 and triumphed at the European Championship with the Spanish national team.

The Spanish midfielder noted that both teenagers do not know what fear is when playing on big stages. They are not afraid of being in the spotlight, perform even better in high-pressure situations, and remain composed even when facing the biggest names in the football world.

Healthy environment and development

At the same time, the importance of staying grounded for players who receive so much attention at such an early age was emphasized. Merino noted that when working with such unique talents, it is important to maintain a balance between encouragement and keeping them grounded in reality.

According to him, the best quality of players like Lamine Yamal and Max Dowman is that, despite being extremely talented, they are also very humble. They are always eager to learn and are ready to listen to the advice of the team's experienced players.

The Arsenal manager and his teammates expressed their satisfaction with having such a young talent in the squad, though they noted that sometimes firmness is necessary for his growth. Max Dowman has shown through his behavior that he is a good kid and is striving to reach even higher peaks in the future.