In the Uzbekistan Cup Round of 16 matches, we witnessed unexpected excitement, unmatched intensity, and a true cup drama decided in the final seconds. In Olmaliq, the local AGMK team hosted the "Khorezm" club, which put up a courageous fight. Although Mirjalol Qosimov's charges were considered favorites from the start of the match, the guests defending the honor of Urgench put up serious resistance to the Olmaliq team, turning the game into a real battle of nerves. While Siavash Haqnazariy opened the score from a penalty in the 60th minute of the match, "Khorezm" member Umidbek Sultonov restored parity in the 86th minute, coming very close to pulling off a cup sensation.

However, the second penalty awarded in favor of AGMK in the 90+10th minute added by the main referee decided everything: Haqnazariy coolly placed the ball in the net, formalized a double, and gave his team a hard-fought 2:1 victory. Thanks to this victory, the "miners" became the 7th official participant in the quarterfinals of the Uzbekistan Cup. So, what did Mirjalol Qosimov's charges lack in this match, how did seconds prevent "Khorezm's" heroism, and can AGMK lift the cup over their head?

"Two penalties and the salvation in the 90+10th minute": The match goal chronicle

The decisive moments that took place on the Olmaliq green pitch:

Minute 60 (1:0): After long-lasting pressure, AGMK earned an 11-meter penalty kick, and Iranian legionnaire Siavash Haqnazariy left the goalkeeper no chance;

Minute 86 (1:1): "Khorezm" showed that they never give up — 4 minutes before the end of regular time, Umidbek Sultonov finished a brilliant attack with a goal, shocking the stadium;

Minute 90+10 (2:1): In the final seconds of added time, the referee pointed to the spot again; Siavash Haqnazariy acted coolly once more and converted the penalty into a goal, giving the "miners" a ticket to the quarterfinals;

The 7th team of the quarterfinals: Thanks to this dramatic success, the Olmaliq club officially stepped into the 1/4 final stage of the Uzbekistan Cup.

Main forces that took to the green pitch: Lineups

The players fielded by the coaches for this principled match:

AGMK lineup: Hamidullo Abdunabiyev (goalkeeper), Mirjamol Qosimov, Giorgi Papava, Avazbek O‘lmasaliyev, Dilshodbek Axmadaliyev, Abubakr Rizo Turdialiyev, Aziz Xolmurodov, Nodirbek Abdurazzoqov, Ahmadullo Muqumjonov, Urosh Koyich and match hero Siavash Haqnazariy;

"Khorezm" lineup: Umidjon Ergashev (goalkeeper), Abbosjon Otaxonov, Nurjahon Muzaffarov, Sardor Azimov, Rafael Tavares, Maksim Shiryayev, Sunnatulloh Hamidjonov, Suhrob Izzatov, Azizjon Ahrorov, Abror Xo‘sinov and Rafael Sabino Dos Santos;

Guests who showed courage: The Urgench club fought on equal terms until the end against one of the Super League leaders with its legionnaires and local youth.

New horizons ahead of Mirjalol Qosimov's team

Analytical conclusions given by the cup match:

The Haqnazariy factor: The Iranian midfielder's composure and leadership skills saved the team from an unexpected disaster in the cup;

Defensive warning: Conceding a goal in the 86th minute and the opponent's counterattacks once again showed that AGMK has concentration issues in its defensive line;

Road to the quarterfinals: Now Mirjalol Qosimov's charges will continue their march towards the main cup trophy, and even more uncompromising opponents await them in the next stages.

This 100-minute thriller in Olmaliq proved once again that the favorite status in cup matches exists only on paper and every victory requires bleeding on the pitch.

In your opinion, does this hard-fought victory secured in the 90+10th minute increase AGMK's chances of winning the cup championship, or might Mirjalol Qosimov's team stumble in the quarterfinals with such a game? How do you rate the performance of the courageously fighting "Khorezm" team? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this intense rivalry in the Uzbekistan Cup with all football fans and friends!