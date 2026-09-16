Enforcement of decisions ensured by the Ellikkala district department of the Bureau

During the expired period of the current year, the Ellikkala district department of the Bureau ensured the enforcement of a total of 11,165 enforcement documents worth 148.3 billion soums, with 70.8 billion soums actually collected.

Out of this, enforcement of 7,003 enforcement documents related to recoveries in favor of the state worth 95.2 billion soums was ensured, and 53.8 billion soums were actually collected.

Regarding recoveries in favor of individuals, enforcement of a total of 666 enforcement documents worth 5 billion soums was ensured, with 2.3 billion soums actually collected, while a total of 1 billion 529 million soums was collected and channeled into all types of registers.

For 958 cases related to alimony recoveries for the maintenance of minor children, a total of 6 billion 486 million soums in alimony payments was collected, 40 fathers paying alimony were provided with employment, and through the intervention of the neighborhood "seven", a total of 49 families were successfully reconciled.

Work in this direction is currently ongoing.