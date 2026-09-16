ACL-2 clash: Starting line-ups for «Al-Khaldiya» vs «Nasaf» announced

Asia's second most prestigious club competition, the AFC Champions League Two (ACL-2), is officially kicking off. Uzbekistan's vice-champion and one of the country's most experienced international teams, «Nasaf» from Karshi, will begin their tournament journey away from home in Riffa, Bahrain, against local club «Al-Khaldiya». Before this crucial showdown, which kicks off at 21:00 Tashkent time, both head coaches officially announced their starting 11s. The match will be broadcast live on the «FutbolTV» channel

Roziqul Berdiyev included experienced defensive stalwarts such as Abduvohid Nematov, Umar Eshmurodov, Golib Gaybullayev, and top scorer Bobur Abduholikov in the starting line-up for the match against the Bahraini champion. Meanwhile, the hosts are throwing their European and African legionnaires—such as Masvanganyi, Velkovski, Moreira, and Drozdek—straight into battle from the first minutes. So, can the «Dragons» return from their trip to Bahrain with a victory? How will Roziqul Berdiyev stop the opponent's renowned legionnaires, and who will claim the first 3 points in Group A?

The official starting 11 of the «Dragons» entering the battlefield

«Nasaf»'s starting line-up chosen by Roziqul Berdiyev:

Goalkeeping line: Abduvohid Nematov — the reliable national team and «Nasaf» goalkeeper will be responsible for keeping a clean sheet;

Defensive wall: Alibek Davronov, Akrom Komilov, Golib Gaybullayev, and captain Umar Eshmurodov — form a solid defensive line to fend off the opponent's dangerous attacks;

Midfield and wings: Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov, Sharof Muhiddinov, Oybek Rustamov, and Abbos Gulomov — will ensure ball control and pressing in the center;

Forwards and creative force: Adenis Shala and the team's top scorer Bobur Abduholikov will be the main weapons to breach the hosts' goal.

«Al-Khaldiya»'s star-studded squad: Who should be watched out for?

The Bahraini champion's starting players:

Goalkeeper and defense: Al-Gharabli, Adel, Buhra, Shili, and North Macedonia national team member Darko Velkovski;

Midfield and attacking trio: South Africa national team star Patrik Masvanganyi, Croatia's Domagoy Drozdek, Morocco's Walid Sabbar, as well as Bumessous, Mendy, and Brazilian Gleison Moreira;

Legionnaire power: The high individual skill of the foreign players in the hosts' squad will demand maximum concentration from «Nasaf» defenders throughout 90 minutes.

Group A start: Intrigue from Riffa to Tashkent

Match details and important facts for fans:

Match time and stadium: The Group A Matchday 1 fixture of ACL-2 will take place on September 16 in Riffa, Bahrain, kicking off precisely at 21:00 Tashkent time;

Live broadcast: Millions of Uzbekistan football fans can watch this clash live on the «FutbolTV» television channel;

Strategic task: Getting points in the first away match is as vital as air and water for «Nasaf» to advance from the group and resolve the next-stage question.

We wish Karshi's «Nasaf» team a worthy defense of Uzbekistan's honor in this complex and intense battle and a crucial victory.

How do you think «Nasaf» will defeat «Al-Khaldiya» away from home, and by what score? Is the starting line-up chosen by Roziqul Berdiyev enough to secure 3 points, or will substitutes decide the fate of the match? Leave your score predictions and thoughts in the comments and share this analysis prepared ahead of the «Dragons»' match fighting for the honor of our national football with all football fans!