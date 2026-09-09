Will Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reach the 1000-goal milestone?

The two greatest legends in modern football history, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, are boldly approaching a new historical milestone in their long-standing rivalry. According to Goal.com, former MLS star Shaka Hislop believes that due to the unique "shared legacy" between the two players, Lionel Messi will never allow his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo to reach the 1000-goal mark alone. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently, the Portuguese star is closer to reaching this massive milestone. Cristiano Ronaldo, representing the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, is approaching 980 career goals for club and country. Even at 41, he maintains top form, having scored 146 goals for his national team.

During his time in the Middle East, the striker has maintained high individual performance levels, winning top scorer titles and domestic league trophies. There is even talk that he may continue his playing career after his current contract expires in the summer of 2027.

Lionel Messi's results in the USA

On the other hand, Lionel Messi is not losing ground. The 39-year-old Argentine is performing successfully for the US club Inter Miami. He has contended for his eighth Ballon d'Or and has won the MLS Cup and individual player awards.

Although the famous Argentine striker has ended his international career, he managed to score 125 goals in 207 appearances for his national team. With his current contract with the South Florida club running until 2028, Messi is approaching a total of 930 goals.

Expert opinions

In an exclusive interview with Goal.com, supported by King Casino, Shaka Hislop emphasized that football fans want to see the battle between these two geniuses. Both players have completely transformed a generation, and the results they are showing are truly phenomenal.

"If we witness both players scoring over 1000 goals, it would be perfectly fitting for their shared legacy in football," says the former goalkeeper. Nevertheless, another expert, former Manchester United striker Giuseppe Rossi, expressed skepticism about Messi focusing too much on these numbers.