Lionel Messi scores, but Inter Miami drops the win in the final minutes

·41·Sport
Lionel Messi scores, but Inter Miami drops the win in the final minutes

In an exciting match within the MLS Eastern Conference, Inter Miami hosted league leaders Nashville SC at home. According to Goal.com, the match was highly intense, with the hosts losing the win due to a goal conceded in the final seconds, ending in a 2-2 draw. This is reported by Goal.com. The match started well for the visitors. In the fourth minute, Sam Surridge converted an Andy Najar cross to put Nashville SC ahead. After that, the hosts tried to take the initiative and created dangerous attacks.

The hosts equalized in the first half thanks to their persistence. Lionel Messi's dangerous corner kick deflected off defender Reed Baker-Whiting and into the net. The teams went into the break with the score at 1-2.

Lionel Messi's latest record

In the second half, Argentine star Lionel Messi once again demonstrated his brilliant skill. Active until the final minutes, the forward combined beautifully with Rodrigo De Paul in midfield and fired a shot from 20 yards out into the bottom corner.

This goal marked Lionel Messi's 99th for the club across all competitions. It also secured his position as the clear leader in the MLS Golden Boot race with 19 goals. During the match, the 39-year-old also hit the woodwork.

Defensive errors cost them

However, disorganization in the hosts' defensive line proved costly once again. In stoppage time, Sam Surridge scored from close range to complete his brace and level the score at 2-2.

Following this draw, it was noted that Inter Miami has only managed one win in their last nine matches. Guillermo Hoyos' side sits second in the Eastern Conference with 45 points from 25 games. Nashville SC maintains a 9-point lead over their closest pursuer.

Inter Miami must recover quickly, as they face Mexico's Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup final on Wednesday. This match offers the team a chance to win a trophy soon. Nashville SC will host Chicago Fire next Saturday.

Endi Inter Miami tezda oʻziga kelib olishi lozim, chunki jamoa chorshanba kuni Meksikaning Cruz Azul klubiga qarshi Campeones Cup final bahsida maydonga tushadi. Ushbu oʻyin jamoaga tez fursatda sovrin yutib olish imkoniyatini taqdim etadi. Nashville SC esa keyingi shanba kuni oʻz maydonida Chicago Fire jamoasini qabul qiladi.

Lionel MessiInter MiamiNashville SCMLSFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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