The world's fastest roller coaster is now operating in Saudi Arabia (video)

·47·World
The world's fastest roller coaster is now operating in Saudi Arabia (video)

In Saudi Arabia, Falcon's Flight has been launched. It is being hailed as one of the most extreme and impressive attractions in the world. The attraction is located in the Six Flags Qiddiya City theme park and was created for those seeking sensations stronger than ordinary roller coasters.

The attraction'strain reaches speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour. It takes passengers to a height of 160 meters before sending them plummeting at high speed. The total length of the track is over 4 kilometers, and part of the route passes by massive cliffs, giving passengers the sensation of actual flight.

Falcon's Flight is not just an ordinary ride, but an extreme experience that tests one's courage. At such speeds, one feels not like they are moving on rails, but flying over the desert.

Saudi ArabiaFalcon's FlightSix FlagsRoller CoasterExtreme Sports
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