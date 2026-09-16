Uzbekistan's rank in the internet speed ranking revealed

Uzbekistan has improved its performance in internet speed in the Speedtest Global Index ranking. In August 2026, the country moved up three positions in both mobile and fixed-broadband internet speed.

According to Speedtest data, in August, the average mobile internet download speed in Uzbekistan increased from 62.42 Mbps to 65.27 Mbps. As a result, the country rose from 75th to 72nd place in the global mobile internet speed ranking.

Additionally, mobile internet speed has significantly increased since the beginning of 2026. Over the eight months, the average download speed grew by 27 percent, rising from 51.42 Mbps to 65.27 Mbps.

Positive changes were also recorded for fixed-broadband internet. In August, the average download speed increased from 94.23 Mbps to 94.50 Mbps. Consequently, Uzbekistan moved up from 76th to 73rd place in the global ranking for this category.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan was ranked first among CIS countries in terms of fixed-broadband internet speed.

The Speedtest Global Index regularly assesses mobile and fixed internet speeds across countries, updating its rankings every month. According to the August data, Uzbekistan's average mobile internet speed was 65.27 Mbps, while its fixed internet speed stood at 94.50 Mbps.