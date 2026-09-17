Way to increase performance of GeForce RTX 50 Laptop graphics cards found

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Way to increase performance of GeForce RTX 50 Laptop graphics cards found

According to ixbt.com, a way has been found to significantly expand the capabilities of GeForce RTX 50 Laptop graphics cards in laptops. The new NvpwrControl tool, created by developer LevinAi-arch, helps to raise the power limits of mobile 3D cards. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

This project was initially tested on a Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 laptop equipped with an RTX 5070 Laptop graphics card. By default, this graphics chip has a power limit of 115 W, with an additional 25 W possible via Dynamic Boost technology.

However, using the new software, the author managed to increase this figure to 180 W, which is an increase of almost 30 percent. Such changes can provide significant acceleration in games and resource-intensive applications for mobile devices.

Possibilities for other flagship models also exist

Experimental support for RTX 5080 Laptop and RTX 5090 Laptop models is also provided. A way has been found to increase the power limit to 225 W for these high-performance graphics cards.

Although comprehensive test results have not yet been published, it is easy to assume that for these cards, which are strictly limited in their initial state, such a jump will lead to a significant increase in performance.

Nevertheless, experts urge users to be cautious. Since this concerns laptops, it is necessary to keep in mind the risk that the device's cooling system and power supply may not be able to withstand such high loads.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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