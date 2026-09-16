Billions of Android devices worldwide left without security updates

Nearly half of all active Android devices worldwide are running on operating system versions that no longer receive regular security patches from Google. According to Cybernews analysis, this potentially involves over 1.5 billion smartphones and other gadgets, raising serious concerns regarding digital security. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to StatCounter data from August 2026, Android 14 and newer versions account for approximately 56.7% of all active devices on the market. Meanwhile, Android 13 holds a 14.75% share, Android 12 has 10.07%, and Android 11 has 8.31%, with the remainder consisting of even older versions.

Global scale and the aging process

The estimate of 1.5 billion devices is based on third-party data suggesting there are 3.9 billion active Android devices worldwide. Even using Google's own conservative estimate of over 3 billion active devices, the number of smartphones running outdated versions could still reach 1.3 billion.

In the spring of 2026, Android 13 effectively exited its primary system update cycle. Starting in April, Google began releasing regular patches only for Android 14, 15, and 16, and by September, Android 17 was added to this list. As a result, millions of users' devices are now outside the scope of official support.

Security gaps and protection levels

Of course, smartphones running Android 13 or older do not immediately break or become instantly dangerous. However, the problem accumulates gradually: as new vulnerabilities are discovered, some are no longer patched at the OS level, which can seriously compromise security.

Current Android security bulletins regularly identify critical vulnerabilities that allow for privilege escalation or remote code execution under certain conditions. Some of these attacks may not even require active user interaction. Nevertheless, outdated smartphones are not left completely defenseless.

Additional protection mechanisms

Through Project Mainline, Google can update certain system components—such as network, multimedia, and cryptographic modules—via Google Play services. However, this mechanism cannot replace full security patches and cannot fix vulnerabilities in the OS kernel, drivers, or manufacturer firmware.

Additionally, Google Play Protect helps scan apps and identify some malware, but it cannot fix systemic vulnerabilities within the operating system itself. Therefore, experts emphasize the importance of keeping device software updated to ensure security.