Billions of Android devices worldwide left without security updates

·25·Technology
Billions of Android devices worldwide left without security updates

Nearly half of all active Android devices worldwide are running on operating system versions that no longer receive regular security patches from Google. According to Cybernews analysis, this potentially involves over 1.5 billion smartphones and other gadgets, raising serious concerns regarding digital security. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to StatCounter data from August 2026, Android 14 and newer versions account for approximately 56.7% of all active devices on the market. Meanwhile, Android 13 holds a 14.75% share, Android 12 has 10.07%, and Android 11 has 8.31%, with the remainder consisting of even older versions.

Global scale and the aging process

The estimate of 1.5 billion devices is based on third-party data suggesting there are 3.9 billion active Android devices worldwide. Even using Google's own conservative estimate of over 3 billion active devices, the number of smartphones running outdated versions could still reach 1.3 billion.

In the spring of 2026, Android 13 effectively exited its primary system update cycle. Starting in April, Google began releasing regular patches only for Android 14, 15, and 16, and by September, Android 17 was added to this list. As a result, millions of users' devices are now outside the scope of official support.

Security gaps and protection levels

Of course, smartphones running Android 13 or older do not immediately break or become instantly dangerous. However, the problem accumulates gradually: as new vulnerabilities are discovered, some are no longer patched at the OS level, which can seriously compromise security.

Current Android security bulletins regularly identify critical vulnerabilities that allow for privilege escalation or remote code execution under certain conditions. Some of these attacks may not even require active user interaction. Nevertheless, outdated smartphones are not left completely defenseless.

Additional protection mechanisms

Through Project Mainline, Google can update certain system components—such as network, multimedia, and cryptographic modules—via Google Play services. However, this mechanism cannot replace full security patches and cannot fix vulnerabilities in the OS kernel, drivers, or manufacturer firmware.

Additionally, Google Play Protect helps scan apps and identify some malware, but it cannot fix systemic vulnerabilities within the operating system itself. Therefore, experts emphasize the importance of keeping device software updated to ensure security.

AndroidGoogleSmartphoneSecurityTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Laws of physics hinder Elon Musk's lunar city planLaws of physics hinder Elon Musk's lunar city planYesterday, 22:54One UI 9.0 interface released for Samsung Galaxy devicesOne UI 9.0 interface released for Samsung Galaxy devicesYesterday, 21:20Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft successfully launched to the ISS from BaikonurProgress MS-35 cargo spacecraft successfully launched to the ISS from BaikonurYesterday, 20:27NASA tested a swarm of autonomous robots with AINASA tested a swarm of autonomous robots with AIYesterday, 19:58Onyx Boox Unveils Three New E-Readers Running on Android 16Onyx Boox Unveils Three New E-Readers Running on Android 16Yesterday, 18:26Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope could serve for up to 22 yearsNancy Grace Roman Space Telescope could serve for up to 22 yearsYesterday, 17:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean