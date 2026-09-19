Body of 53-year-old pilot missing in Grand Canyon found

·4·World
Body of 53-year-old pilot missing in Grand Canyon found

The body of Timothy Allen Smith, a father of three who went missing along with two friends during a flash flood in the Grand Canyon area in the US, was found nearly three weeks later.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the human remains found belong to 53-year-old Timothy Smith. They were discovered on September 14 by National Park Service staff near Crystal Rapid on the Colorado River.

Tim, who lived in Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming, went missing following a flash flood on August 29 in the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch areas. At the time, he was on a hiking, fishing, and camping trip with his longtime friends John Justi and Brent Rosenkrans. This was reported by Need To Know.

Tim's wife, Kerri Smith, confirmed his death on Facebook, saying her family had spent three weeks hoping and waiting for his return.

“We are no longer waiting. Tim was found two days ago by Grand Canyon National Park rescuers. It didn't turn out the way we wanted, but we know he was doing what he loved alongside John and Brent,” Kerri said.

Both friends also victims of the flood

John Justi, a 46-year-old chiropractor, and Brent Rosenkrans, a 42-year-old martial arts instructor who entered the canyon with Tim, also died.

The three friends began their months-long planned trip on August 28. The next day at around 2:30 PM, while standing near Bright Angel Creek, a flash flood suddenly hit following heavy rain.

Side-by-side photo of two bearded men taking a selfie against the backdrop of the Grand Canyon landscape.

The raging current destroyed almost all pedestrian bridges over the creek, washing away steel structures and other debris. The Transcanyon Waterline system was also severely damaged.

Over the next two days, more than 80 people were rescued, most of them airlifted out.

John's body was found on August 30, and Brent's on August 31. Tim was the last person remaining unaccounted for during the search.

His remains were located nearly 10 miles downstream from the Phantom Ranch area.

What is known about Tim the pilot?

Tim grew up in Granbury, Texas, and later moved to western Wyoming with his wife Kerri and their three children. The couple had been married for 18 years.

His family remembered him as a nature lover who enjoyed hiking, camping, exploring new places, and helping others.

Tim worked as a pilot, with loved ones reporting that he flew for the private aviation company NetJets.

Following his death, an outpouring of condolences came from loved ones and the communities where he lived. His love for his family and his religious faith were particularly highlighted.

The Emmanuel Bible Church in Wyoming, which Tim and his family attended, held a prayer gathering for him during the search period. Tributes were also left in a group of Granbury High School alumni following his death.

The US National Park Service expressed deep condolences to the families of Tim, John, and Brent, and thanked the search teams and partner agencies who worked in difficult conditions for several weeks.

Timothy Allen SmithGrand CanyonBright Angel CanyonNetJets
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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