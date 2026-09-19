"The guy who turned his neck 180 degrees": the truth behind the viral video (video)

·2·World
"The guy who turned his neck 180 degrees": the truth behind the viral video (video)

A video capturing a person riding a motorcycle and turning their head backward in an unusual way quickly went viral on social media, catching users' attention. Some accounts claimed that the person in the video is capable of turning their neck 180 degrees.

Some pages that shared the video wrote that it was filmed in India. However, there is currently no information about the identity of the person, or when and exactly where the video was taken.

Is this a real ability or a camera illusion?

Some users who watched the video evaluated the situation as an unusual ability. Others suggested that the image might look different due to the camera angle and the rotation of the shoulders and torso.

Therefore, there is currently no basis to evaluate the movement in the video as an exact 180-degree turn.

viral videosocial mediaoptical illusion
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Air raid sirens in Riyadh: Sounds of explosions heard in the Saudi capital, residents in panic!Air raid sirens in Riyadh: Sounds of explosions heard in the Saudi capital, residents in panic!Today, 10:06The Dark Knight: Batman appears on the symbol of Sydney and stirs up the whole cityThe Dark Knight: Batman appears on the symbol of Sydney and stirs up the whole cityToday, 09:59Woman earns up to $100,000 a year through professional cuddlingWoman earns up to $100,000 a year through professional cuddlingToday, 09:19«We are buying it»: Denmark hands over Greenland to the US, and Trump announces the 52nd state«We are buying it»: Denmark hands over Greenland to the US, and Trump announces the 52nd stateToday, 08:52Pentagon's Terrible Mistake: Has Secret F-35 Technology Fallen into Chinese Hands?Pentagon's Terrible Mistake: Has Secret F-35 Technology Fallen into Chinese Hands?Today, 08:37Europe warned of a new threat related to RussiaEurope warned of a new threat related to RussiaToday, 08:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?