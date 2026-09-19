"The guy who turned his neck 180 degrees": the truth behind the viral video (video)

A video capturing a person riding a motorcycle and turning their head backward in an unusual way quickly went viral on social media, catching users' attention. Some accounts claimed that the person in the video is capable of turning their neck 180 degrees.

Some pages that shared the video wrote that it was filmed in India. However, there is currently no information about the identity of the person, or when and exactly where the video was taken.

Is this a real ability or a camera illusion?

Some users who watched the video evaluated the situation as an unusual ability. Others suggested that the image might look different due to the camera angle and the rotation of the shoulders and torso.

Therefore, there is currently no basis to evaluate the movement in the video as an exact 180-degree turn.