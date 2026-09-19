San Franciscans release their anger together by screaming by the ocean

In San Francisco, USA, more than 100 residents gathered by the Pacific Ocean to release their anger, nervousness, and accumulated negative emotions in a completely unusual way. Facing the ocean, they expressed their feelings by shouting out loud together.

The unique event was named “Guttural Scream at the Sea”. It was organized by local resident Daniel Egan near Ocean Beach.

According to Egan, he had previously felt a strong urge to scream himself. Therefore, he put forward the idea of bringing others together to release accumulated emotions collectively.

The event announcement listed reasons for participation such as rising rent prices, discontent caused by artificial intelligence, anger, and the fact that a person simply feels relieved after screaming.

Who was the loudest participant?

Before the collective scream, a special competition was also organized among the participants. It evaluated the participants' volume, duration, and style of screaming.

Olivia Gulelmotto won the competition. Her scream was recorded at 121.9 decibels. This result is slightly below the world record of 129 decibels.

As a prize, the winner was given a small megaphone.

Olivia emphasized that her loud scream was not dedicated to any specific problem or event.

“This wasn't for just one thing, it was for the whole world,” she said.

The organizers noted that the unusual event allowed participants to openly express emotions accumulated in daily life and feel a bit relieved.