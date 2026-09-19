The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has taken a significant step toward partially reintegrating Russia into the international football scene by including the Russian youth team in the draw for the group stage of a newly established tournament. As reported by Goal.com, this decision marks the first easing of broad sports sanctions imposed in February 2022. This is reported by Goal.com .

At the U-15 World Cup and festival to be held in Azerbaijan, the Russian youth national team has been placed in a six-team group alongside Turkey, Afghanistan, Djibouti, Sierra Leone, and Sudan. This move follows the distribution of official invitations to all 211 member associations last December.

Tournament format and primary objective

FIFA stated that the main goal of organizing this pilot tournament is to provide a meaningful competitive environment for countries that struggle to qualify for FIFA competitions globally. The organization noted that the festival format was specifically designed to bridge the competitive gap between different nations.

However, this relaxation of restrictions at the youth level does not affect the sanctions imposed on Russia's senior national teams and clubs. They remain excluded from prestigious competitions such as the European Championship and the Champions League.

Doors remain closed for senior football

These bans were upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to prevent potential boycotts by European federations. UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has repeatedly emphasized that the doors remain firmly closed for Russia's senior teams as long as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

The tournament, which will take place in Azerbaijan from October 24–30 and feature 191 teams, will be played in an eight-a-side format with 20-minute periods on smaller pitches. The absence of countries such as Ukraine, Germany, the Netherlands, and the USA highlights that deep geopolitical tensions continue to overshadow the event.

In the future, FIFA plans to launch a girls' competition next year and turn both age-group festivals into an annual event starting in 2028.