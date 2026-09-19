FIFA includes Russian youth team in U-15 World Cup

·43·Sport
FIFA includes Russian youth team in U-15 World Cup

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has taken a significant step toward partially reintegrating Russia into the international football scene by including the Russian youth team in the draw for the group stage of a newly established tournament. As reported by Goal.com, this decision marks the first easing of broad sports sanctions imposed in February 2022. This is reported by Goal.com .

At the U-15 World Cup and festival to be held in Azerbaijan, the Russian youth national team has been placed in a six-team group alongside Turkey, Afghanistan, Djibouti, Sierra Leone, and Sudan. This move follows the distribution of official invitations to all 211 member associations last December.

Tournament format and primary objective

FIFA stated that the main goal of organizing this pilot tournament is to provide a meaningful competitive environment for countries that struggle to qualify for FIFA competitions globally. The organization noted that the festival format was specifically designed to bridge the competitive gap between different nations.

However, this relaxation of restrictions at the youth level does not affect the sanctions imposed on Russia's senior national teams and clubs. They remain excluded from prestigious competitions such as the European Championship and the Champions League.

Doors remain closed for senior football

These bans were upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to prevent potential boycotts by European federations. UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has repeatedly emphasized that the doors remain firmly closed for Russia's senior teams as long as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

The tournament, which will take place in Azerbaijan from October 24–30 and feature 191 teams, will be played in an eight-a-side format with 20-minute periods on smaller pitches. The absence of countries such as Ukraine, Germany, the Netherlands, and the USA highlights that deep geopolitical tensions continue to overshadow the event.

In the future, FIFA plans to launch a girls' competition next year and turn both age-group festivals into an annual event starting in 2028.

FIFARussiaU15 World CupAzerbaijanFootball
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Kylian Mbappe leaves Nike to join On HoldingKylian Mbappe leaves Nike to join On HoldingToday, 13:36Terrific tension before UFC 331!: Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy face offTerrific tension before UFC 331!: Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy face offToday, 11:53Mahmud Muradov and Roman Dolidze face off ahead of the «Hype Georgia» tournament (video)Mahmud Muradov and Roman Dolidze face off ahead of the «Hype Georgia» tournament (video)Today, 11:44Ilia Topuria Makes Serious Accusation Against Gaethje — How Did Justin Respond?Ilia Topuria Makes Serious Accusation Against Gaethje — How Did Justin Respond?Today, 11:36Alex Baena calls Lamine Yamal the best player in the worldAlex Baena calls Lamine Yamal the best player in the worldToday, 11:33"Bayern" and PSG will expose our weaknesses: Lamine Yamal names the main threat in the UCL"Bayern" and PSG will expose our weaknesses: Lamine Yamal names the main threat in the UCLToday, 11:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev