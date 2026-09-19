Is the iPhone 18 Pro Max on sale in Tashkent? You'll be surprised by the stated price

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Is the iPhone 18 Pro Max on sale in Tashkent? You'll be surprised by the stated price

Reports have circulated on social media that the new iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones have already appeared at the "Malika" market in Tashkent. Some sources state that the price of the new model could reach up to $4,500.

According to the spreading reports, the trendy cherry-colored iPhone 18 Pro Max has sparked particular interest among buyers.

However, for now, the sale of these smartphones in Tashkent and the mentioned prices have not been confirmed by official sources.

Why is the price so high?

Social media reports mention that up to $4,500 is being asked for some new devices. This is not the official retail price, but rather the price set by sellers for the very first units.

For now, these circulating reports should be approached with caution.

iPhone 18 Pro MaxMalika marketTashkentiPhone 18 Pro Max price
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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