Clicks Communicator smartphone with physical keyboard announced

Nowadays, all smartphones look almost identical, with touchscreens occupying most of their surface. However, according to ixbt.com, Clicks has announced that work on its first Clicks Communicator smartphone featuring a physical QWERTY keyboard is nearing completion, with significant improvements to its technical specifications. Scheduled for release in December, this device is aimed at users who work extensively with text and enjoy typing, reminiscent of classic BlackBerry devices. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

Before the release, the manufacturers decided to enhance the device's core capabilities based on customer feedback. Specifically, the smartphone's RAM has been increased by 50 percent, from 8 GB to 12 GB. The battery capacity has also been enlarged, with a 4350 mAh battery now being installed instead of the previously planned 4000 mAh.

Battery safety and technical changes

During the device's development, engineers were forced to abandon initial plans. A silicon-carbon battery was originally intended for use, but the company discovered a high failure rate in such cells during its testing. Consequently, the decision was made to switch to traditional lithium-ion batteries. The new lithium-ion battery is designed for over 800 charge cycles.

The smartphone runs on Android. When ordering, customers will have the option to choose their preferred physical keyboard layout. In terms of appearance, the device will be released in three main colors: Smoke, Onyx, and Clover. Additionally, 12 interchangeable design variants for the back panel will be offered, including two faux-leather covers.

Accessories and additional services

A special ecosystem of protective tools and services has also been prepared for the device. Clicks has partnered with the Dbrand brand to release accessories:

The MNML protective case is available in three colors and is priced at $39.

A set of two Prism screen protectors with an alignment tool is priced at $34.95.

The two-year Clicks Care extended warranty program costs $129.99.

The Clicks Care warranty covers accidental damage, liquid contact, cracked displays, camera lenses, the chassis, buttons, and ports. The company promises to send a new device instead of performing lengthy repairs, though a $49 deductible applies to each insurance claim.

Furthermore, the Clicks Mobile service, supporting eSIM technology, will be launched for users in the US and UK. Through this service, mobile connectivity and internet can be activated directly on the Communicator device, with the first two months of service provided free of charge to connected users. A separate physical slot for traditional nano-SIM cards is also included.

Currently, pre-orders for the Clicks Communicator are being accepted. Until October 1st, the smartphone can be ordered for $500, after which its recommended price will increase to $650. The first finished devices will begin shipping to customers in December 2026.