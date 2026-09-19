NASA and SpaceX agree on three more flights to the International Space Station

A new major agreement has been signed between the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Elon Musk's SpaceX to send humans to the International Space Station (ISS). According to ixbt.com, the additional contract under the Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) program is worth nearly one billion dollars and will fund future space expeditions. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Under this modification, SpaceX will carry out three more crewed space missions for NASA, designated Crew-15, Crew-16, and Crew-17. The total budget for this contract is $946 million, bringing the total number of missions ordered by NASA from SpaceX to 17. This partnership guarantees the continuous operation of the space station in the coming years.

Funding details and contract terms

The agreement specifies that the allocated funds cover not only the flights themselves but also extensive preparation processes. Specifically, the amount includes costs for crew training on Earth, rocket launches, orbital operations, safe crew return, recovery efforts, and the delivery of necessary cargo for each expedition.

Additionally, the Dragon spacecraft must serve as an emergency 'lifeboat' for the crew while docked at the ISS. This extra safety measure serves to protect the lives of astronauts in any unforeseen situations. The new agreement extends the operational period until 2030, with the three new missions scheduled for readiness in 2027 and 2028.

History of cooperation and future prospects

With this new deal, the total value of the contract signed with SpaceX under the CCtCap program has reached $5.92 billion. It is worth noting that NASA originally signed its initial contracts with Boeing and SpaceX in 2014. However, SpaceX obtained its certification to transport humans to space in November 2020 due to its successful developments.

Currently, the Crew-12 mission is being carried out as part of NASA's next tasks. Under this program, the Dragon spacecraft has successfully reached orbit with its crew and continues to perform its duties while docked at the International Space Station. These steps further strengthen humanity's participation in space exploration.