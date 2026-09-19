iPhone 18 Pro camera takes second place in ranking

Experts from the prestigious DxOMark laboratory have tested the camera of Apple's new flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro. According to the results, the device scored 172 points, securing a respectable second place in the global camera simulation and photography ranking, placing it among the world's most advanced camera phones. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the first place is held by the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, which gathered 175 points. Nevertheless, the iPhone 18 Pro managed to outperform its main competitors, such as the Vivo X300 Pro and Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The new Apple flagship surpassed them by one and two points, respectively.

Key camera advantages and night photography capabilities

According to the test results, one of the strongest aspects of the iPhone 18 Pro model was found to be its image quality in low-light conditions. DxOMark experts rated the smartphone's night shots as some of the best in its class. The camera produces highly detailed frames even in the most challenging conditions while effectively controlling digital noise.

The device's exposure also received high marks. In most scenarios, the smartphone demonstrates natural contrast and a wide dynamic range. This allows for preserving details in both bright and dark areas simultaneously.

New technologies and video quality

Experts highlighted the new variable aperture function installed in the main camera. It increases the depth of field when taking group portraits, ensuring more people remain in focus. Additionally, users have the ability to manually control the aperture.

Video stabilization was also rated highly. According to DxOMark's conclusion, videos taken while moving or even running look very smooth and natural. The smartphone maintains a perfect balance between detail and noise levels.

What held it back from the lead?

Despite all the positive aspects, the iPhone 18 Pro missed the top spot due to some shortcomings. Specifically, experts noted minor deviations in color rendering and occasional fluctuations in white balance, which can lead to inconsistent colors across consecutive shots.

Also, the telephoto camera lagged behind other competing flagships when zooming in over long distances. New rival models expected to be released in the coming days are anticipated to further improve their telephoto modules, which will make future competition even more intense.