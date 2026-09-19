iPhone 18 Pro camera takes second place in ranking

·36·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro camera takes second place in ranking

Experts from the prestigious DxOMark laboratory have tested the camera of Apple's new flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro. According to the results, the device scored 172 points, securing a respectable second place in the global camera simulation and photography ranking, placing it among the world's most advanced camera phones. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the first place is held by the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, which gathered 175 points. Nevertheless, the iPhone 18 Pro managed to outperform its main competitors, such as the Vivo X300 Pro and Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The new Apple flagship surpassed them by one and two points, respectively.

Key camera advantages and night photography capabilities

According to the test results, one of the strongest aspects of the iPhone 18 Pro model was found to be its image quality in low-light conditions. DxOMark experts rated the smartphone's night shots as some of the best in its class. The camera produces highly detailed frames even in the most challenging conditions while effectively controlling digital noise.

The device's exposure also received high marks. In most scenarios, the smartphone demonstrates natural contrast and a wide dynamic range. This allows for preserving details in both bright and dark areas simultaneously.

New technologies and video quality

Experts highlighted the new variable aperture function installed in the main camera. It increases the depth of field when taking group portraits, ensuring more people remain in focus. Additionally, users have the ability to manually control the aperture.

Video stabilization was also rated highly. According to DxOMark's conclusion, videos taken while moving or even running look very smooth and natural. The smartphone maintains a perfect balance between detail and noise levels.

What held it back from the lead?

Despite all the positive aspects, the iPhone 18 Pro missed the top spot due to some shortcomings. Specifically, experts noted minor deviations in color rendering and occasional fluctuations in white balance, which can lead to inconsistent colors across consecutive shots.

Also, the telephoto camera lagged behind other competing flagships when zooming in over long distances. New rival models expected to be released in the coming days are anticipated to further improve their telephoto modules, which will make future competition even more intense.

AppleiPhone 18 ProDxOMarkSmartphoneCamera
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Clicks Communicator smartphone with physical keyboard announcedClicks Communicator smartphone with physical keyboard announcedToday, 14:25Apple, Samsung and Google devices may be banned in the USAApple, Samsung and Google devices may be banned in the USAToday, 13:25Is the iPhone 18 Pro Max on sale in Tashkent? You'll be surprised by the stated priceIs the iPhone 18 Pro Max on sale in Tashkent? You'll be surprised by the stated priceToday, 13:20iPhone 18 Pro completely disassembled on its launch dayiPhone 18 Pro completely disassembled on its launch dayToday, 12:52Starlink launches direct-to-smartphone satellite connectivity in PanamaStarlink launches direct-to-smartphone satellite connectivity in PanamaToday, 12:22Huawei aims to revolutionize AI training systemsHuawei aims to revolutionize AI training systemsToday, 11:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published