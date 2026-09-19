iPhone 18 Pro completely disassembled on its launch day

With the start of iPhone 18 Pro sales in the global market, the first teardown video of the new flagship has appeared online. According to ixbt.com, on the very first day of the device's release, experts examined its internal structure, confirmed key technical specifications in practice, and showcased the updated cooling system. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Internal structure and new cooling system

Traditionally, the process of opening the smartphone housing begins by unscrewing the two Pentalobe screws at the bottom. To fully detach the display, heating, a special suction tool, and alcohol to soften the adhesive layer were used. Experts noted in the video that the significantly enlarged vapor chamber is clearly visible.

The new iPhone 18 Pro model also attracts attention with its changed external and internal elements compared to previous generations. In particular, it was revealed that the main camera module of the device has grown significantly. Experts believe this may be due to the introduction of variable aperture technology, which requires a more complex and larger mechanism.

Dynamic Island and battery capacity

One of the most notable changes in the smartphone concerns the miniaturized Dynamic Island. Apple has moved the infrared camera of the face recognition system directly under the screen. When the display was carefully examined, it was found that the panel section above the sensor differs from the rest due to a unique pixel structure. This is necessary to ensure that radiation passes freely through the matrix.

Also, this complete teardown process clarified information regarding the device's battery capacity. It was confirmed that the battery capacity of the version with a physical SIM card slot is 4056 mAh. This figure fully matches the preliminary information that circulated before the release of the new flagship.

While the first videos released provide an initial overview of the device's general structure, further analyses regarding its full repairability, teardown capabilities, and structural changes are expected to be provided by reputable sources such as iFixit.