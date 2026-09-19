Kylian Mbappe leaves Nike to join On Holding

·49·Sport
Kylian Mbappe leaves Nike to join On Holding

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has officially ended his decade-long partnership with sportswear giant Nike. As one of the brightest stars in the football world, the French forward has signed a major deal with the Swiss company On Holding, becoming the primary face of the brand's entry into professional football. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to ixbt.com and other international sources, Kylian Mbappe had been collaborating with the American brand Nike since he was eight years old. Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Junior, he became one of the company's biggest global ambassadors and was particularly known as the face of the Mercurial boot line. However, the player's contract with Nike expired at the end of July.

Swiss brand and new horizons

On Holding, primarily known for its running shoes, plans to expand its operations into other sports, including professional football. The Swiss company signed tennis legend Roger Federer in November 2019, making him an investor and strategic partner. Mbappe joins the same company to spearhead its new step into the football market.

After the contract expired, there were various speculations about the player's future. Mbappe even continued to appear in Nike advertisements for a period, and the brand kept his name on its channels. Nevertheless, the French forward has finally officially confirmed his new project.

The player's future plans

Commenting on the new partnership, Kylian Mbappe said: “What drew me to On from the beginning was the opportunity to co-create something entirely new that will help shape the future of the game. I want to bring my experience and vision to the products we create, push boundaries through innovation, and stay true to the joy of football. We have a shared dream, and this is just the beginning.”

A clear parallel can be seen behind this decision. Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer also ended his long-term partnership with Nike to join On, eventually acquiring shares in the brand and creating his own product line. Mbappe is following a similar path, aiming to develop his own brand.

Kylian MbappeReal MadridNikeOn HoldingRoger Federer
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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