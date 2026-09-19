Is there a hidden mathematical code in the Egyptian pyramid?

·3·World
Is there a hidden mathematical code in the Egyptian pyramid?

Behind Egypt's famous Pyramid of Cheops, also known as the Great Pyramid of Giza, there may lie a hidden mathematical system related to the Moon, stars, and planets. A new theory put forward by researcher Seify Levy suggests that the structure's dimensions contain numerical patterns and regularities pointing to the ancient Egyptians' knowledge of mathematics and astronomy.

According to a British newspaper report, Levy studied key dimensions such as the pyramid's height, base, and sloping sides. He performed calculations based on fractions used in ancient Egyptian mathematics and noted that certain results resemble astronomical cycles and mathematical constants.

The research is based on an article published on the SSRN platform. However, this work has not yet undergone formal peer review by experts.

Are there astronomical clues in the pyramid's dimensions?

One of Levy's calculations yielded the number 27.5. The researcher connects this figure to the fact that the interval between two consecutive perigees—the points where the Moon comes closest to Earth—is approximately 27.55 days.

Another calculation revealed the number 70. Levy linked this result to the approximately 70-day period during which the star Sirius becomes invisible due to the Sun's intense glare.

He noted that some calculations might also align with the movements of planets such as Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, and Mars. The theory also mentions potential connections with mathematical constants such as π (pi) and the Golden Ratio.

To test whether these regularities appeared by chance, Levy compared the dimensions with those of 100,000 computer-generated pyramid models. According to his calculations, similar results were observed in about 2.4 percent of the models.

The researcher believes this indicates that the dimensions of the Giza pyramid may have been deliberately chosen based on a specific order. However, Levy himself acknowledges that this result does not prove the ancient Egyptians built the structure as a special mathematical or astronomical code.

What was the pyramid's original purpose?

The Great Pyramid of Giza was built approximately 4,500 years ago during the reign of Pharaoh Khufu. Traditionally, it is viewed as part of Khufu's burial complex.

However, Seify Levy offers a different explanation. According to his theory, the pyramid may not only be a mausoleum, but also a massive structure that served to preserve ancient knowledge.

The researcher has also suggested a potential connection between the pyramid and the "Benben"—a sacred primordial mound associated with the beginning of creation in ancient Egyptian mythology.

For now, these ideas remain at the level of theory, and further research by independent experts is required to confirm them.

Giza PyramidSeify LevyEgyptian astronomyEgyptian mathematics
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Aziza Shukhratova
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