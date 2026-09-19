Apple, Samsung and Google devices may be banned in the USA

·41·Technology
Apple, Samsung and Google devices may be banned in the USA

The US International Trade Commission (USITC) has launched a major investigation into leading technology giants — Apple, Samsung, and Google. According to ixbt.com, this follows claims that these corporations infringed on patents related to audio technology. If the allegations are proven, the import of certain devices from these brands into the American market could be banned. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The legal process was initiated by a complaint filed by the US company BoomCloud 360. The plaintiff claims that the respondents have been using its patented sound processing technologies in certain electronic devices they import and sell without proper authorization. The complaint was initially submitted on August 14 of this year and supplemented with additional information on the 31st of the same month.

Investigation details and requested measures

The investigation, numbered 337-TA-1521 and opened by the USITC, involves three main respondents: Apple, Samsung Electronics (including its American division), and Google. BoomCloud 360 is requesting that the commission issue a Limited Exclusion Order. If patent infringement is confirmed, such a measure could completely halt the import of specific products from the guilty companies into the US.

Furthermore, the plaintiff is not only seeking import restrictions but also demanding strict directives to cease certain sales operations and other commercial activities in the US market. This could significantly impact the position of these tech giants in the American consumer market.

Legal procedures and future steps

The case will be assigned to one of the USITC administrative law judges. The judge will thoroughly examine all evidence and provide an initial determination on whether Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 has been violated. This decision may subsequently be reviewed by the commission itself.

According to official procedures, the USITC must set a target date for the completion of the investigation within 45 days of its commencement. The agency has stated its intention to reach a final decision as quickly as possible. If a violation is found and the claims are upheld, the restrictions will take effect once the relevant order is issued.

At the same time, unless the US Trade Representative disapproves the decision for policy reasons, these measures will become final and binding within 60 days. So far, it has not been disclosed which specific models from Apple, Samsung, and Google might be subject to these restrictions.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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