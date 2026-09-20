Was foot-soaked lemonade sold for 364 liras? Bizarre incident at a festival in China sparked outrage

·3·World
Was foot-soaked lemonade sold for 364 liras? Bizarre incident at a festival in China sparked outrage

The method of preparing a drink at an international event held in China has caused a major backlash on social media. A scene showing feet being immersed into a mixture of lemonade and cola shocked many.

According to circulated reports, feet were dipped into the beverage while a mixture of lemonade and cola was being prepared at the event. Most surprisingly, it is reported that the drink prepared in this manner was sold for 364 liras per cup.

Those who witnessed this incident, which was deemed contrary to hygiene standards, expressed sharp indignation on social media.

Despite the bizarre preparation method, reports circulated that hundreds of people formed a queue for the drink.

However, after footage of the incident spread widely on the internet, users' reactions changed dramatically, and organizers began taking action regarding the situation.

ChinaLemonade with feetChina international eventDisorder
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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