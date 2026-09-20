Convenience for Uzbeks traveling to Kazakhstan: Now a QR code is all it takes

A new opportunity is being introduced to simplify cross-border payments for citizens of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. From now on, citizens of Uzbekistan will be able to make payments for purchases in Kazakhstan using the local unified QR-code system, while Kazakhstani citizens will be able to pay for purchases in Uzbekistan using UzQR.

Through the new system, citizens of Uzbekistan will have the opportunity to make direct payments for purchases at retail outlets in Kazakhstan by using the local QR-code system.

This is expected to simplify the process of making daily expenses abroad. A similar opportunity will also be created for citizens of Kazakhstan. They will be able to pay via UzQR when making purchases in Uzbekistan.

In other words, citizens of the two countries will have the opportunity to make cross-border payments using a QR code.