Photo: Reuters

Military tensions in the Middle East region have once again escalated to a most dangerous point. On Saturday morning, the air defense forces of the Arab coalition successfully intercepted and destroyed in mid-air a ballistic missile fired towards Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, by the "Ansar Allah" (Houthi) movement in Yemen. This was stated by Turki al-Maliki, the official representative of the coalition fighting in Yemen. "A ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh on Saturday morning was intercepted and destroyed," the report said.

This incident has caused serious concern regarding global markets and aviation safety. In particular, shortly before this, international media outlets reported a major fire that broke out at a large fuel depot near the Riyadh International Airport. Although the air defense systems fully performed their duties, experts are raising a number of questions: how well protected is Saudi Arabia's strategic infrastructure against new Houthi missiles, how will this event affect world oil prices, and will the region once again be gripped by large-scale military actions?

"Morning attack and flames near the airport": Chronology of events in Riyadh

The most important details of the military clash that occurred on Saturday morning:

Saturday morning ballistic strike: Forces of "Ansar Allah" launched a heavy missile targeting strategic locations in Riyadh;

Prompt reaction of air defense systems: The coalition's air defense forces detected the airborne target just as it approached the city and shattered it;

Official report by Turki al-Maliki: The coalition command confirmed that the missile was successfully neutralized;

Emergency situation around the airport: Images emerged in the media of a major fire at a fuel storage facility near the capital's airport;

Strengthening of security measures: Monitoring in the airspace has been intensified and the probability of new strikes is being assessed.

Missile strike on Riyadh and air defense log

Official information from the parties regarding the details of the incident:

Parameters and Directions Information provided by the Arab coalition Position of "Ansar Allah" (Houthis) Direction of attack Saudi Arabia's capital — the city of Riyadh Strategic and fuel facilities in the region Type of weapon Long-range ballistic missile Ballistic missile system Combat outcome The missile was completely intercepted and destroyed in mid-air Striking the opponent's territory and exerting pressure Additional incident Major fire at a fuel base near the airport Waging a military-psychological struggle Official spokesperson Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki Representatives of the Houthi military wing

Military-political analysis: Experts on the attack in Riyadh

Conclusions of Middle East security specialists:

Reliability of the defense shield: The fact that the missile was prevented from hitting the city demonstrates the high combat readiness of the coalition's air defense systems;

Energy facilities as primary targets: The fire at the fuel base near the airport shows that the Houthis are targeting energy infrastructure as the most vulnerable point;

Blow to peace talks: Such attacks mean that diplomatic ties between the parties have reached a complete dead end;

Instability in the oil market: Any missile directed at Saudi territory triggers a sharp rise in the price of black gold on world exchanges.

Although this successful military operation in the skies of Riyadh saved the capital from disaster, it showed that tensions in the Arabian Peninsula are once again rising to a dangerous level.

In your opinion, can the Arab coalition fully protect Saudi Arabia's strategic facilities from Houthi missiles, or will the Middle East remain gripped by a new war? How will such strikes affect the aviation and fuel markets? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this breaking review with all your loved ones and fans of international events!