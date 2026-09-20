An important humanitarian event, rarely seen lately between Moscow and Kyiv, was recorded on the Belarusian border. The Russian and Ukrainian sides successfully completed the process of mutual exchange of civilians through the mediation of official Minsk. According to official information confirmed by the Belarusian state news agency ("BelTA") and the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, this process was organized at the "Novaya Guta" checkpoint on the Belarusian-Ukrainian state border.

As part of the humanitarian agreement, 15 civilians were returned from Russia to Ukraine to the embrace of their loved ones, while 3 citizens were sent from Ukrainian territory to their relatives in Russia. The majority of these people consist of pensioners, vulnerable individuals, and elderly people with limited mobility. It turned out that the oldest citizen returned to Ukraine was 96 years old, and the youngest was 49 years old. At the same time, the Ukrainian ombudsman had previously given a controversial statistical statement on mobilization, emphasizing that only 2 percent of those recruited by TCC employees reach the front line.

So, is the Minsk platform being revived for diplomatic dialogues, can this humanitarian step pave the way for broader negotiations between the parties, and why was priority given precisely to elderly citizens in the exchange?

"The 96-year-old elderly person and the meeting at the border": Developments at "Novaya Guta"

Main highlights of the process carried out within the humanitarian corridor:

Agreement mediated by Minsk: Delicate negotiations between the two countries were carried out with the support of Belarus, and the "Novaya Guta" checkpoint was designated as a safe exchange location;

Formula of 15 to 3: 15 Ukrainian citizens by the Russian side, and 3 Russians from Ukrainian territory were returned to their families;

Age category and health status: Among the returnees, the oldest person was a 96-year-old elderly person, and the youngest was 49 years old; the main contingent consisted of pensioners with limited mobility;

Compliance of ombudsmen: Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets fully confirmed all figures and details provided by Minsk in his commentary to the UNIAN agency;

Lubinets' confession regarding mobilization: Against the background of this exchange, the ombudsman touched upon the conscription situation in Ukraine, reminding that a very small part (2%) of the mobilized reach the battlefield directly.

Indicators of the humanitarian exchange at the "Novaya Guta" checkpoint

Official record of the process that took place on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border:

Indicators and criteria Returned from Russia to Ukraine Returned from Ukraine to Russia Number of citizens 15 civilians 3 civilians Social status Pensioners, individuals with limited mobility Citizens wishing to reunite with their families Age limits Oldest — 96 years, youngest — 49 years Category of elderly and vulnerable individuals Place of exchange "Novaya Guta" border checkpoint "Novaya Guta" border checkpoint Mediating state Republic of Belarus (Confirmation by "BelTA") Republic of Belarus (Minsk channel) Official confirmer Dmytro Lubinets (Ukrainian Ombudsman) Official Minsk and relevant agencies

International law analysis: Experts on the humanitarian step at the border

Conclusions of experts on international politics and human rights:

Priority of family reunification: Handing over elderly and vulnerable citizens to relatives across the border in the harsh conditions of military conflicts means that the parties maintain minimal humanitarian standards;

Belarusian diplomatic platform: Minsk's mediation role was reactivated through this agreement, showing that the border area can serve as a reliable destination for humanitarian corridors;

Psychological significance: The return of a 96-year-old citizen to their home has caused a positive resonance in society, reminding that regardless of political conflicts, the fate of ordinary people remains in the spotlight;

Impact on future processes: The successful exchange of civilian persons can serve as an important psychological foundation for subsequent negotiations on the return of other categories of prisoners and detainees.

This humanitarian mission at "Novaya Guta" has become one of the most important steps towards reuniting families and preserving human life in any difficult circumstances.

Do you think this successful civilian exchange at the border can serve as an impetus for resuming full-scale peace negotiations between the parties? Do you believe the Minsk platform could once again become a major diplomatic hub in the future? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this important humanitarian news analysis with all your loved ones and fans of international events!