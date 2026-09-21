News from Ulugbek Yulchiyev that excited fans: "Ox Jonidan" is a new trending track! (video)

·118·Culture
News from Ulugbek Yulchiyev that excited fans: "Ox Jonidan" is a new trending track! (video)

Singer Ulugbek Yulchiyev, who has won the affection of many fans with his songs, has presented his new track. The artist shared a short snippet and a trend-appropriate video of the song on social media, announcing the long-awaited news to his fans.

The singer has named his new song "Ox Jonidan". He left the following caption on his social media post:

"Is it a trend, when shall we premiere it..."

The short video presented from the song was warmly received among fans. Many followers wrote in the comments that they are eagerly waiting to listen to the full track. Ulugbek Yulchiyev's new creative work became the center of attention right from the short video. Especially the video prepared in a trend format has further increased the interest of fans.

Now, interest is growing among followers about what the full version of the song "Ox Jonidan" and its upcoming music video will be like.

Ulugbek YulchiyevOx Jonidaninternet trend
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Zebo Navruzova addressed mothers-in-law: "A daughter-in-law needs to be cherished" (video)Zebo Navruzova addressed mothers-in-law: "A daughter-in-law needs to be cherished" (video)Today, 11:36What did Huvaydo Jumayeva spend her first fee on and who are her current "rival" artists?What did Huvaydo Jumayeva spend her first fee on and who are her current "rival" artists?Today, 11:17Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fansMaftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fansYesterday, 23:51“Jufti halolim”: Ulugbek Rahmatullayev's new music video quickly gains popularity (video)“Jufti halolim”: Ulugbek Rahmatullayev's new music video quickly gains popularity (video)Yesterday, 20:34A new track from Nilufar Usmonova to her fans: "Seni eslayman" (audio)A new track from Nilufar Usmonova to her fans: "Seni eslayman" (audio)Yesterday, 12:17Jasur Umirov's daughter turns 1 (video)Jasur Umirov's daughter turns 1 (video)Yesterday, 12:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo