News from Ulugbek Yulchiyev that excited fans: "Ox Jonidan" is a new trending track! (video)

Singer Ulugbek Yulchiyev, who has won the affection of many fans with his songs, has presented his new track. The artist shared a short snippet and a trend-appropriate video of the song on social media, announcing the long-awaited news to his fans.

The singer has named his new song "Ox Jonidan". He left the following caption on his social media post:

"Is it a trend, when shall we premiere it..."

The short video presented from the song was warmly received among fans. Many followers wrote in the comments that they are eagerly waiting to listen to the full track. Ulugbek Yulchiyev's new creative work became the center of attention right from the short video. Especially the video prepared in a trend format has further increased the interest of fans.

Now, interest is growing among followers about what the full version of the song "Ox Jonidan" and its upcoming music video will be like.