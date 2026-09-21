What did Huvaydo Jumayeva spend her first fee on and who are her current "rival" artists?

In one of her interviews, actress Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about her first steps in art, her first fee, and the famous actors she considers her "rivals." Some of her answers drew attention with their humor.

When asked what she spent her first fee on, she didn't think for long and replied:

"I had a great meal because they gave me just enough money for that," she answered.

Huvaydo Jumayeva's sincere response became one of the most interesting moments of the interview.

When asked about her competitors in art, the actress answered the question with humor. She mentioned famous foreign actors as her "rivals."

"My competitors nowadays are Mr. Bean and Jim Carrey. I consider them my competitors," Huvaydo Jumayeva said. The actress also emphasized that she went through various difficulties on her path in art. According to her, those times are behind her and she is now enjoying a pleasant phase of her creative work.

"I am currently at the stage of enjoyment. From now on, we will create with pleasure," she emphasized.

Huvaydo Jumayeva's sincere and humorous answers also demonstrated her attitude toward her creative work.