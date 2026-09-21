OnePlus 16 Flagship Officially Announced: 200 MP Camera and 9000 mAh Battery

·49·Technology
OnePlus 16 Flagship Officially Announced: 200 MP Camera and 9000 mAh Battery

OnePlus has officially announced the images and key specifications of its new generation flagship, the OnePlus 16 smartphone. The device is expected to stand out in the mobile market with its ultra-high autonomy and advanced technologies. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new smartphone will be available in three unique colors: Tomorrow Starlight, Dark Forest, and Martian Masterpiece. Among them, the Tomorrow Starlight version stands out with its interactive "breathing" light integrated into the back panel. This light illuminates the logo and the celestial coordinates etched onto the body.

In terms of design, the device features a square metal camera module, heavily rounded corners, and a dedicated customizable AI button located on the side of the chassis. Customers are offered four memory configurations: 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB, and 16 GB / 1 TB.

Technical Capabilities and Performance

The smartphone is equipped with a flat OLED display with a system refresh rate reaching up to 165 Hz. In specially optimized games, the frame rate is said to be capable of reaching a record 185 Hz.

The hardware foundation of the device is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. The smartphone operates on the ColorOS 17 skin based on the Android 17 operating system.

Battery and Camera System

According to ixbt.com, the OnePlus 16 model is equipped with a massive 9000 mAh battery. This allows users to use the device for long periods without needing a charge. It also supports 100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging technologies.

The main camera module is equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor in a 1/1.4-inch optical format. Additionally, it features two 50-megapixel sensors—an ultra-wide-angle camera and a telephoto lens.

The official presentation of the device is scheduled for October of this year, and mobile technology enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this flagship.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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