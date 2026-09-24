The fifth day of competition at the 20th Summer Asian Games, hosted by the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya, became a strategic turning point for the sports delegation of Uzbekistan. Thanks to the high results shown throughout the competition and consecutive victories won in a single day, our representatives climbed to an absolute 5th place in the overall team medal standings! At present, our delegation has 6 gold, 12 silver, and 8 bronze medals — a total of 26 medals.

Surpassing the Islamic Republic of Iran (6 gold, 10 silver, 4 bronze — a total of 20) — a strong competitor in terms of medal quality and total count — thanks to a superiority in silver and bronze medals, our representatives are now chasing the national team of Kazakhstan (8 gold, 8 silver, 9 bronze — a total of 25), which is currently in 4th place. The top three spots of the competition are firmly held by China (80 gold), hosts Japan (20 gold), and South Korea (10 gold), respectively. Notably, in terms of the total medal tally, with 26 medals Uzbekistan is not only in the continent's top five but has already surpassed fourth-placed Kazakhstan in terms of total count (26 to 25)!

So, how was this fifth-day leap achieved, how will the upcoming combat and non-combat sports propel Uzbekistan to 4th place, and where is the battle in the top 10 heading?

"5th place, 26 medals, and supremacy over Iran": 5 main points of the fifth day's table

The most important statistical facts from the official "Aichi-Nagoya-2026" medal standings:

Return to Asia's TOP-5 elite: The Uzbekistan team officially claimed the 5th position with 6 gold, 12 silver, and 8 bronze medals;

Iran left behind: Although the number of gold medals is tied (6 each), thanks to 12 silver medals, our representatives pushed principle rival Iran down to 6th place;

Fierce battle with Kazakhstan for 4th place: Neighboring Kazakhstan has 8 gold medals, but in the total number of medals Uzbekistan pulled ahead with a figure of 26 (Kazakhstan has 25);

Hegemony of the top three: China (130 total), Japan (91), and South Korea (50) firmly control the podiums;

Status of Central Asian countries: Besides Uzbekistan (5th place) and Kazakhstan (4th place), Tajikistan also secured a spot in the top twenty, taking 13th place with 2 gold medals.

"Aichi-Nagoya-2026": TOP-10 and Central Asian teams table based on the fifth day's results

Complete statistics of medals recorded by the strongest national teams of the competition:

Rank Country / Team Name Gold Silver Bronze Total Medals 1 China (People's Republic of China) 80 30 20 130 2 Japan (Japan) 20 34 37 91 3 South Korea (Republic of Korea) 10 12 28 50 4 Kazakhstan (Kazakhstan) 8 8 9 25 5 Uzbekistan (Uzbekistan) 6 12 8 26 6 Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) 6 10 4 20 7 Thailand (Thailand) 5 4 7 16 8 Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China) 4 10 9 23 9 North Korea (DPR Korea) 3 3 3 9 10 Bahrain (Bahrain) 3 2 0 5 ... ... ... ... ... ... =13 Tajikistan (Tajikistan) 2 1 1 4

Sports expertise and analysis: Why is Uzbekistan the main favorite to climb to 4th place?

Conclusions of international sports commentators and competition analysts:

12 silver medals — a huge reserve strength: The 12 silver medals accumulated by Uzbekistan mean our athletes are reaching the finals in almost all directions; this final experience sharply increases the likelihood of them turning into gold in upcoming days' other programs;

The main "medal mines" are still ahead: In the opening days of the competition, rowing, shooting, and gymnastics performed their tasks brilliantly; ahead lie the events in boxing, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, judo, sambo, and taekwondo, where absolute dominance by Uzbekistan is expected; the expected gold medals in these areas will quickly close the 2-gold gap with Kazakhstan and allow us to seize 4th place;

Principle race with Iran: Although Iran is our main competitor in weightlifting and wrestling events, the fact that Uzbekistan has also begun winning gold in water sports and athletics gives us the privilege of gathering points across a broader front than our opponent;

In the top four by total medals: In terms of total medals, Uzbekistan (26) has already overtaken Kazakhstan (25); this shows that the delegation arrived at the competition with a high level of comprehensive preparation.

The fifth day of the "Aichi-Nagoya-2026" competition once again proved in practice that the sports delegation of Uzbekistan stands on equal footing with the giants of Asia.

In your opinion, will the Uzbekistan delegation be able to surpass Kazakhstan and take 4th place after the upcoming wrestling, boxing, and judo events? Personally, how do you assess the 26 medals and 5th place accumulated by our athletes up to today? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to our national team's glorious march with all sports enthusiasts!