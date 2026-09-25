Xiaomi 18 Pro global versions to feature smaller batteries

Xiaomi plans to use smaller capacity batteries in the international versions of its upcoming flagships, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. According to ixbt.com, these changes indicate a significant difference compared to the models intended for the domestic market, sparking discussions among technology enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Renowned insider and researcher Kacper Skrzypek discovered the differences in battery capacity between global and local models while analyzing the HyperOS operating system code. According to him, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max released for the Chinese domestic market will be equipped with massive 7000 mAh and 8500 mAh batteries, respectively. However, devices offered to international buyers will have a more modest energy reserve.

What will the global versions look like?

Based on data from the HyperOS code, the global Xiaomi 18 Pro model (number 2609BPN61G) will receive a 6000 mAh battery. The international version of the top-tier Xiaomi 18 Pro Max (number 2611FPNFAG) is expected to be equipped with a 7050 mAh battery. This is significantly lower than the 8500 mAh figure in China.

Nevertheless, the global models have not been deprived of fast charging capabilities. According to preliminary information, devices released for the international market will continue to support 90–100W wired charging. This allows users to recharge the battery quickly despite the reduced capacity.

Common practice in Xiaomi's strategy

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Xiaomi has differentiated battery sizes between Chinese and global market versions. The previously released Xiaomi 17 model featured a 7000 mAh battery in China, while its global version was limited to 6330 mAh. Similarly, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra flagship was released outside the country with a 6000 mAh battery instead of 6800 mAh.

So far, Xiaomi officials have not provided a clear explanation for this policy. Experts believe that such a decision may be due to international logistics and strict global safety requirements for transporting lithium-ion batteries by air and land.

Although the company has already confirmed the international launch of the Xiaomi 18 series, the release date, exact pricing, and target countries remain undisclosed. The official presentation of these flagships for global buyers and users in Uzbekistan is expected to be announced in the coming months.