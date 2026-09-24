Thierry Henry acknowledges the dominance of the Spanish national team

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Thierry Henry acknowledges the dominance of the Spanish national team

French football legend Thierry Henry has praised the historic victories of the Spanish national team in recent years, describing their collective style of play as the pinnacle of tactical mastery. In an interview with the newspaper As, the former striker emphasized that the Spaniards' unique football philosophy has made them the most difficult opponent in world football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Henry, the main strength of the Spanish national team lies not in star players, but in collective unity and a perfect system. Having competed against Spanish players on the pitch for many years, the former striker noted that their style of play, unique identity, and values have ultimately paid off.

Tactical excellence and defensive reliability

The Spanish national team surprised everyone not only with their brilliant attacking play and ball control but also with their solid defense. Throughout the tournament, La Roja conceded only one goal, which occurred in the quarter-final match against Belgium.

Thierry Henry noted that opponents often overlook Spain's defensive statistics. According to him, throughout the entire competition, only ten shots were taken on the Spanish goal, which was achieved through high pressing and keeping opponents as far away from their goal as possible.

Two-way dominance on the pitch

The former French footballer admitted that while opponents talk a lot about what tactics to use against Spain, it is incredibly difficult to play without the ball in practice. Henry stated that the Spanish team fully controls the game both with and without the ball, making them a serious challenge to defeat.

As reported by Goal.com, the dominance of the Spanish national team in recent matches against the French national team is also clearly visible. In particular, the 2-1 victory in the Euro 2024 semi-final, the intense 5-4 match in the 2024/25 Nations League season, and the World Cup semi-final match are clear examples of this.

Thierry Henry emphasized that it is precisely this systematic approach and team spirit that brought the Spanish team not only results but also the love of the fans. The former striker added that watching them play is a true pleasure and that the strongest team in the tournament won deservedly.

Thierry HenrySpainFootballEuro 2024World Cup
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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