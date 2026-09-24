How did Imelda Marcos, owner of million-dollar shoes, come to power?

·38·Culture
How did Imelda Marcos, owner of million-dollar shoes, come to power?

Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos remains one of the most debated figures in the country's history. While known on the one hand for her efforts to raise the nation's international prestige and develop healthcare, culture, and education, she became famous on the other for her luxurious lifestyle and extravagant spending.

Some have called her one of the greediest and most ruthless rulers of her time. Criticism arose from the fact that while Imelda spent millions on her personal needs, a large portion of the population suffered from poverty and hunger. Nevertheless, there were also many Filipinos who genuinely loved her.

Imelda Marcos was born in Manila on July 2, 1929. According to official records, her father was lawyer Vicente Romualdez, and her ancestors belonged to wealthy landowners.

However, there is another version of her childhood. Journalist Carmen Pedrosa prepared a biographical book about the former first lady, providing information that Imelda grew up in poverty and dreamed of escaping destitution from a young age. Upon hearing about the book, Imelda, fearing the spread of unpleasant rumors about herself, tried to ban its publication.

The young Imelda dreamed of becoming an estrad singer and even performed on stages in Manila's entertainment venues. However, her father did not support her choice of this profession.

Her life changed radically in 1954. That year, she met Ferdinand Marcos, who was working in a responsible position in the House of Representatives of the Philippine Congress. The couple's relationship developed very quickly, and after just 11 days of meeting, Ferdinand proposed to her. Imelda agreed immediately.

When Ferdinand Marcos began his campaign for the presidency, Imelda actively supported him. She traveled across the country, attended official events, participated in diplomatic visits, and gave interviews about her husband's political program.

Imelda Marcos standing outdoors with her signature hairstyle and jewelry.

As a result, in 1965 Ferdinand Marcos became the 10th president of the Philippines. This further increased Imelda's political influence.

During the Cold War, the Philippine First Lady visited the USSR, China, Czechoslovakia, Romania, Hungary, East Germany, Iraq, Cuba, and North Korea as a presidential representative. She participated in meetings with political leaders such as Leonid Brezhnev, Kim Il Sung, Mao Zedong, Saddam Hussein, and Muammar Gaddafi.

As a result of Imelda's diplomatic activities, a series of peace agreements were signed in Tripoli regarding the conflict between the Philippine government and Islamic separatists of the Moro National Liberation Front. According to researchers, the Philippines' international prestige was never as high before or after the Marcos era as it was during their rule.

However, Imelda also paid great attention to domestic policy. During her tenure, the fields of culture, education, and healthcare developed. Several large medical centers, educational institutions, and cultural facilities were established, including the Cultural Center of the Philippines. Dozens of strategic facilities in the country were named after Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos.

However, the first lady's luxurious lifestyle did not escape public attention either. Imelda traveled to major fashion capitals, spending millions of dollars on expensive clothes and shoes. Her huge shoe collection later became one of the main symbols of Imelda Marcos's image.

The Marcos family also owned several real estate properties in the US, particularly in Manhattan. Imelda was also interested in art, and her personal collection included works by Michelangelo Buonarroti, Sandro Botticelli, and Canaletto.

Such an extravagant lifestyle sparked public criticism while a large part of the population lived in poverty. Some tried to trace the source of the Marcos family's wealth. Imelda insisted that the family's wealth was formed before the presidency and part of it was inherited from wealthy relatives.

Ferdinand Marcos with his family at a public event.

In 1980, Ferdinand Marcos's health deteriorated. He suffered from an autoimmune disease, lupus. During this period, rumors spread that Imelda had practically taken state affairs into her own hands.

Ferdinand Marcos was declared the winner again in the 1986 elections. But his opponents did not recognize the results. Supporters of Corazon Aquino and Benigno Aquino Jr. demanded an investigation and intensified protests across the country.

Despite the escalation of the situation, Ferdinand Marcos refused to use military force, left the country in 1986, and went into exile. Corazon Aquino assumed the presidency, and an investigation into the Marcos family's use of state funds began.

In 1988, formal charges were brought against Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos. However, the former president did not live to see the trial and died of kidney failure in 1989.

Imelda, meanwhile, tried to revive her political career. Due to her resolute character, Filipinos nicknamed her the "Iron Butterfly."

In 1990, she was acquitted of all charges due to procedural violations. Later, she returned to the Philippines and continued her political career. In 2010, she was elected to the House of Representatives from the province of Ilocos Norte.

However, the court cases did not end there. In 2018, Imelda Marcos was found guilty of seven counts of corruption and faced up to 11 years in prison. She remained free on bail and appealed the decision.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. standing at an event with his mother Imelda and wife Liza.

Nevertheless, attitudes toward the Marcos family remain mixed in Philippine society. Some citizens associate their years of rule with the country's development, increased international prestige, and major projects. Others remember this period for poverty, extravagance, corruption, and the heavy centralization of power.

Therefore, the name of Imelda Marcos remains one of the most discussed in the history of the Philippines. Her multi-million dollar purchases, famous shoe collection, diplomatic trips, and political influence caused her to go down in history as the "Iron Butterfly."

Imelda MarcosFerdinand MarcosPhilippine presidencyMarcos family
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Strong Earthquake in the Philippines: Death Toll RisingStrong Earthquake in the Philippines: Death Toll Rising9 June 20:32Umid Iskandarov turns 46Umid Iskandarov turns 46Today 20:32"Twilight" star Taylor Lautner becomes a father for the first time"Twilight" star Taylor Lautner becomes a father for the first timeToday 16:14A video message that brought Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov to tears (video)A video message that brought Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov to tears (video)Today 14:39Actress Huvaydo's satire on "searching for a bride" rocks the internet (video)Actress Huvaydo's satire on "searching for a bride" rocks the internet (video)Today 11:58Who is the world's most handsome man and why was he imprisoned?Who is the world's most handsome man and why was he imprisoned?Yesterday 21:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visited
Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visited