Retrieving a car from the impound lot becomes easier: A new electronic system is launching

A new procedure is being introduced for drivers whose cars have been towed to an impound lot. Now, the process of releasing a vehicle from the impound lot will be digitized to reduce red tape and unnecessary trips.

The most important innovation is that drivers will no longer be forced to personally visit the Road Safety Service in every case to obtain a paper permit. The permit for vehicle release will be issued in electronic format and verified with a QR code.

However, this option is not available across the whole of Uzbekistan just yet. According to the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 508 dated September 22, 2026, the new procedure will be introduced as an experiment in Tashkent city starting from October 1.

How will the process work now?

The new system operates through the "Impound Lot" module. It maintains a single electronic record of vehicles detained and brought to temporary storage facilities.

An electronic permit is issued once the grounds for releasing the vehicle from the impound lot have been eliminated.

The permit:

is issued electronically by the responsible official;

is verified with a QR code;

is sent to the driver in electronic format;

is also provided electronically to the legal entity rendering storage services;

triggers an SMS message sent to the driver's phone number.

At the same time, releasing a vehicle based on a permit not processed through the "Impound Lot" module is prohibited.

All payments can be made electronically

Another important aspect of the new system is the ability to make payments related to releasing a vehicle from the impound lot electronically.

These include fines for offenses, fees for storing the vehicle in the impound lot, and other mandatory payments established by law.

In other words, the goal of the system is not only to issue an electronic permit, but to digitalize the entire process from holding the vehicle to its release.

Electronic permits will also be generated via the SPUSI

The resolution also establishes a mechanism to generate an electronic permit verified with a QR code for releasing a detained vehicle through the Single Portal of Interactive State Services — SPUSI and provide it electronically to legal entities rendering storage services.

This will be one of the biggest changes for drivers, as part of the necessary processes will be carried out remotely.

The system is not limited to car release alone

The "Impound Lot" module will form a single electronic registry of vehicles that have been detained, placed in the impound lot, and authorized for release.

Furthermore, the information systems of legal entities providing services at the impound lot will be integrated into this module. Information regarding their cash flow will be automatically sent to tax authorities.

This aims to digitalize accounting and control processes at impound lots as well.

What happens if a car is stored for a long time?

The new procedure also addresses the issue of cars left unattended in impound lots for extended periods.

Specifically, vehicles stored in the impound lot for more than six months without being claimed will be added to the register of unclaimed vehicles.

This serves to account for vehicles that have been waiting for their owners in impound lots for years and to establish a separate procedure for them.

Another important innovation: bringing a car to the impound lot will also be recorded electronically

The new system covers not only the vehicle release process, but also its placement in the impound lot.

When the authorized state body makes a decision to place a vehicle in the impound lot, relevant bodies and service-providing legal entities are notified about this via the "Impound Lot" module.

For offenses that entail removal from driving, it is stipulated that transporting the car to the impound lot must be carried out using special equipment — a tow truck or manipulator.

When does this procedure take effect?

Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 508 was adopted on September 22, 2026. Accordingly, the new electronic system will begin operating as an experiment in Tashkent city from October 1, 2026.

Therefore, it is currently incorrect to interpret reports circulating on social media stating that "drivers no longer need to go to the RSS to get their car from the impound lot" as a general rule applied across all of Uzbekistan.

The current resolution defines the experimental procedure specifically for Tashkent city.

Key takeaway for drivers

The new electronic system represents a significant change for the owner of a car that ends up in the impound lot: processes such as authorizing vehicle release, sending the QR-coded electronic document, and making relevant payments are digitalized.

Most importantly, the new procedure applies as an experiment in Tashkent city starting from October 1, 2026. Afterwards, its scope of application may be expanded based on the results of this mechanism. For now, drivers should accept the new procedure as a digitalization experiment designated for Tashkent city.