International Space Station nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The International Space Station (ISS) has been shortlisted for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) announced the orbital project as a contender for the prestigious award, highlighting its role in human unity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, acting director of the institute, Håkon Gjørv, presented the updated list of candidates to journalists. According to it, the International Space Station has replaced the World Trade Organization from the previous spring list.

Scientific cooperation and geopolitical stability

PRIO representatives emphasized that for over a quarter of a century, the ISS has proven in practice that geopolitical rivals can cooperate for common peaceful work, even when relations on Earth have deteriorated. During this period, the station has achieved immense scientific results.

Experts believe that as the station is expected to end its operations in the early 2030s, space is becoming more crowded, commercial, and even potentially militarized. In such conditions, awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to the ISS would clearly demonstrate what humanity can achieve when working together.

Future prospects

Institute analysts added that this award could inspire similar peaceful cooperation in the future with China's Tiangong station and other space projects. This is an important step to maintain the spirit of peace in space exploration.

For information, the winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize will be officially announced on October 9 of this year. The traditional award ceremony will take place on December 12, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death, in Oslo.