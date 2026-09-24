Statement on how Iran was defeated — analysis of the Asian Cup plan

Following a sensational 3-1 victory over the Iran national team at the "Istiqlol" stadium in Fergana, Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro attended a press conference. In his post-match address, the legendary Italian specialist did not simply give in to emotions, but put forward truly sharp and revolutionary demands regarding the internal atmosphere in the team, squad selection, and the criteria for call-ups to the national team. Although there were only 3 days for preparation, Cannavaro stated that his charges accurately executed tactical instructions and that he was proud of them, while at the same time not sparing criticism for mistakes: "Iran may not have fully capitalized on our mistakes, but other powerhouse opponents will never forgive such gifts!".

The head coach spoke openly about Nematov's unexpected pre-match injury, Nazarov's confident debut, and most importantly — putting an end to old molds in the squad: "The doors of the national team are open to everyone. Previously, if call-ups were given as a bonus for help in qualifications or labor, there will be no privileges anymore! Whoever is ready and worthy will play!". This statement officially announced that Cannavaro has launched a new era in the Uzbekistan national team based on fierce competition and iron discipline. So, why did the Italian specialist speak so openly about the team's mistakes, how will a 1-month preparation change our national team ahead of the Asian Cup, and which players received a warning with the "cancellation of bonuses"?

"3 days of preparation, cancellation of bonuses, and Nazarov's skill": 5 main points of Cannavaro's statement

The most important and strategic thoughts expressed by Fabio Cannavaro at the press conference:

"The era of bonuses and privileges has ended": The practice of securing a place in the squad due to past services or names has been stopped; from now on, only players who are currently worthy and ready will take the field;

Victory with 3 days of preparation: Despite having only three days to prepare for a match against a renowned opponent like Iran, team solidarity became the decisive factor;

Nematov's injury and the choice of Nazarov: Abduvohid Nematov's sudden injury did not disrupt the plans; full confidence was placed in Vladimir Nazarov, who proved himself in the Elite ACL matches;

Sharp criticism of mistakes: Despite being asked not to commit fouls near the penalty area, conceding a goal precisely from such a mistake gave the coach serious food for thought;

A one-month camp for the Asian Cup: Cannavaro announced that a one-month training cycle to be fully prepared for the upcoming continental championship will be held based on the highest demands.

Cannavaro's demands: Comparison of the old order and new philosophy in the Uzbekistan national team

Analysis of fundamental changes in national team management and selection criteria:

Indicators and directions Previous standard approach New system introduced by Fabio Cannavaro Selection criteria for the squad Bonuses for past services and qualification experience "No bonuses at all": Only those currently ready Goalkeeper problem and injuries Anxiety and loss of balance if the main goalkeeper is sidelined Equal trust in everyone: Nazarov's ACL experience utilized Attitude towards mistakes Covering up shortcomings against the backdrop of victory Strict analysis: "Other opponents will not forgive these mistakes" Tactical discipline and tasks Adapting depending on the situation, allowing free mistakes Strict prohibition of fouling around the penalty area Training camps and preparation for the competition Short-term training sessions 1-month full and strict training regime ahead of the Asian Cup Team psychological spirit Reliance on individual skill and individual stars "Win or defeat — solidarity" and iron team spirit

Tactical and expert analysis: Why will Cannavaro's demands take the national team to a new level?

Conclusions of international football analysts and experts:

"Competition without bonuses" — guarantee of professionalism: In many national teams, renowned players are called up and fielded due to their past reputation even when they are out of form; Cannavaro cutting off this system gives great motivation to every Uzbek football player playing in the Super League and abroad: now only real labor and sports form speak;

Success of rotation in the example of Nazarov: The unexpected sidelining of main goalkeeper Nematov and Cannavaro's unhesitating trust in Nazarov builds high self-confidence in every player on the bench; it was confirmed that international matches in clubs (Elite ACL) are in the focus of the coaching staff;

"Iran forgave, others will not forgive" warning: Despite the brilliant 3-1 victory, the head coach's open criticism of shortcomings prevents "star disease" and complacency in the team; since Cannavaro was a defender, he considers every unnecessary foul around the penalty area a major threat;

Strategic foundation ahead of the Asian Cup: A one-month preparation for the upcoming continental tournament creates sufficient opportunity for Cannavaro to instill his tactical schemes (pressing, off-the-ball movement, block building) into the players' blood.

Fabio Cannavaro's bold post-match statements against Iran proved that an uncompromising system working only for results and quality has begun in the Uzbekistan national team.

How much do you think Fabio Cannavaro's strict decision that "no one will be given bonuses for past services" will intensify competition within our national team squad? How do you personally evaluate the Italian coach openly stating shortcomings even after a 3-1 victory? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to the new era of our national team with all football fans!