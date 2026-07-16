Horror in Berlin: Victims did not even know they were raped

·62·World
Horror in Berlin: Victims did not even know they were raped

Germany's The Berlin public prosecutor's office has officially charged a 68-year-old man in a rape-related criminal case. Tagesschau reports that the suspect had been meeting women through online dating apps for a long time and committing serious crimes against them.

According to investigators, the man, who worked as an electrician, met women online. During meetings, he drugged the victims with alcohol and sedatives, rendering them unconscious. He then raped the women and filmed his crimes.

The most horrifying aspect is that the victims were completely unaware that a crime had been committed against them. They only learned about the events during the investigation.

So far, the 68-year-old man is accused of raping 14 women. However, according to the prosecutor's office, the number of victims could be much higher. Investigators do not rule out that a total of 58 women may have been victimized. Currently, 30 of them have been identified, and efforts to identify the remaining potential victims are ongoing.

It is reported that Berlin police encountered the man during an investigation into another person suspected of similar sexual crimes in 2025. Following this, law enforcement searched his home and confiscated various electronic storage devices.

When these devices were analyzed in February 2026, videos related to sexual crimes were discovered. Based on this evidence, the investigation was expanded, and the suspect was arrested in March 2026. Additional circumstances and efforts to identify other potential victims are currently underway.

BerlinGermanyCrimeSexual AssaultInvestigation
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