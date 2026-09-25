Traces of a lost city discovered on the sea floor

Off the coast of Norfolk county, Great Britain, divers have explored the remains of the medieval settlement of Shipden, which was submerged under the sea nearly 700 years ago.

Remains of 25 artificial structures were discovered, photographed, and mapped on the seabed near the town of Cromer. Among the findings are wall-like structures built from flint, stone constructions, and other cut stone pieces. Some of the structures have survived in part despite being underwater for several centuries.

Researchers have not yet determined the exact purpose of these structures. It is hypothesized that they may be coastal defense structures or related to a pier planned for construction in the 14th century. These versions are not yet accepted as final conclusions.

Shipden is also mentioned in the Domesday Book compiled in 1086. It is known that at that time, the settlement had a population of 117 people, a port, and two churches. Later, due to coastal erosion and storms, the settlement was gradually swallowed by the sea.

Interestingly, divers have not yet been able to identify the church ruins mentioned in local legends. Researchers are comparing the findings with historical documents to continue determining the exact location and fate of Shipden.